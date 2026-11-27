US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Falls to 7.21% Amid Market Volatility
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 7.21% from 7.28%, driven by falling 10-year Treasury yields as investors sought safety amid stock market declines. Rates remain near recent highs, impacting housing affordability as monthly payments on a $400,000 loan increased by approximately $325 compared to lower rate periods.
The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate eased this week, though it remains above 7% and near the 2026 high it reached last month. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. fell to 7.21% from 7.28% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Wednesday.
One year ago, it was at 6.23%. The weekly average rate has been above 7% since late September. As recently as Oct. 15, it was at 7.4%, its highest level in nearly three years. Elevated mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers’ purchasing power at a time when affordability challenges continue to sideline many aspiring homeowners.
Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, often sought by borrowers refinancing a home loan, also eased this week. That average rate fell to 6.54% from 6.66% last week. A year ago, it was at 5.51%. Rates on home loans are influenced by inflation, Federal Reserve policy and bond-market investors’ expectations for the economy, among other factors.
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