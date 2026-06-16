Uruguay’s World Cup team faces sniffer dog check after paperwork issues

The team had already encountered significant delays when trying to travel to Miami from their training grounds in Mexico.

A video, which made its way onto social media on Monday, claimed to show the team held outside their bus—as they were preparing to take onWhile the exact location and time the video was shot are not clear from the footage, several recognizable players from the team—such as the blue-haired Ronald Araújo—can be seen during the security stop, and are dressed in the same outfits shown on broadcasts just before the match began.

The team, which went on to draw 1-1 against Saudi Arabia, had already encountered problems while trying to make their way to the U.S. The squad was due to fly from Cancún, near their training base in Playa del Carmen, to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday afternoon. But their departure was halted due to administrative issues—the-provided flight reportedly lacked the required paperwork—leaving the players stranded in Mexico as their replacement flight also faced delays.

"Due to an airline permitting error in Mexico, the Uruguay national team’s departure from Cancun to Miami was delayed. The airline has apologized for the inconvenience caused," the organization said in a statement.

"FIFA remained in close contact with the Uruguay national team throughout their delay and worked alongside airport and operational partners to help expedite the process and minimize disruption to the team’s travel arrangements. "





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Group E Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group E. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group F Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group F. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group H Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group H. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »

World Cup Group G Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group G. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »