Uruguay national team blames FIFA for travel chaos ahead of World Cup opener

The team’s plane was scheduled to depart from Cancun, Mexico, where Uruguay’s base camp is located, on Sunday afternoon.

The Uruguay national team is blaming FIFA after an unexpected travel delay kept them from taking off on time and won’t allow them to arrive in the United States until less than 24 hours before their first match of the World Cup .

The team’s plane was scheduled to depart from Cancun, Mexico, where Uruguay’s base camp is located, on Sunday afternoon.with Telemundo reportingUruguay’s national team coach Marcelo Bielsa speaks at a press conference at the Celeste Complex in Canelones, Uruguay, 01 June 2026.

“Due to problems beyond the control of the AUF, the departure from Mexico has been delayed. The squad is resting at the hotel. The new departure time set by FIFA is 4.15pm,” the Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement. A spokesman for the federation also confirmed to The Athletic that it was FIFA’s fault for the travel delay. according to USA Today.

Uruguay will face Saudi Arabia in their first match of the World Cup on Monday at 6 p.m. EDT in Miami. Uruguayan players pose during the national team’s send-off at Carrasco Airport ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay, 09 June 2026. There could also be another pressing matter depending on when Uruguay arrives in Florida.

Head coach Marcelo Bielsa and central defender Jose Maria Gimenez were slated to take part in a pre-match press conference on Sunday that had originally been scheduled for 6:45 p.m., but was pushed back to 8 p.m.





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