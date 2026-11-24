Ursula Reutin condemns the federal government's $453M acquisition of the Tacoma ICE detention center, citing community harm and questionable value.

Ursula Reutin has publicly condemned the federal government's decision to acquire the Tacoma ICE detention center for $453 million, arguing that the transaction imposes an unjust burden on the local community. Reutin described the purchase as fundamentally flawed and expressed deep concern over the implications of hosting such a facility within the city limits.

Details of the Federal Acquisition Deal

The United States government finalized a deal to purchase the detention facility in Tacoma for a total of $453 million. This substantial financial commitment marks a significant expansion of federal infrastructure within Pierce County. The acquisition ensures that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement retains a permanent operational base in the region, regardless of shifting political priorities or local opposition.

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Reutin stated that the purchase stinks to high heaven, indicating a strong moral and political objection to the expenditure. The federal investment aims to secure long-term housing for detainees, but critics argue that the cost far exceeds the value provided to taxpayers and residents. The facility continues to operate under federal jurisdiction despite local resistance.

Reutin Condemns the Facility Impact

Ursula Reutin challenged the administration on the necessity and ethical weight of the $453 million price tag. She emphasized that the detention center negatively affects Tacoma, citing community safety and social cohesion as primary concerns. Her criticism aligns with broader debates about the role of federal immigration enforcement in local neighborhoods.

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The facility has long been a point of contention for local advocates and officials. By securing the property through a federal buy, the government effectively insulated the detention operation from local zoning or closure efforts. This move has drawn sharp rebuke from Reutin, who views the deal as a failure of local representation and fiscal responsibility.

Broader Political Tensions in Washington

Reutin's stance on the detention center reflects wider political friction in Washington state. Other local figures, including Gee Scott, have also engaged in heated debates over law enforcement conduct and government transparency. Scott criticized Pierce County Sheriff Keith Swank for his social media responses to threats, highlighting the challenging environment for public officials.

The state is also grappling with a $4 billion budget shortfall, which officials warn could lead to severe consequences such as lawsuits over school funding. These financial pressures complicate the political landscape, making federal expenditures like the Tacoma ICE purchase even more contentious for local leaders.

Community Reaction and Next Steps

Residents of Tacoma and advocates for immigrant rights continue to monitor the situation closely. Reutin's public criticism adds to the growing list of demands for greater transparency and accountability in federal operations. The community remains divided on the issue, with some supporting the economic presence of the facility and others opposing its humanitarian impact.

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As the legal and financial structures of the purchase are solidified, local officials may face further questions about their ability to influence federal decisions. The $453 million investment ensures the detention center's presence for the foreseeable future, cementing its role in Tacoma's urban landscape despite ongoing objections.