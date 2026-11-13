Urolithin A Supplement Boosts Brain Blood Flow in Adults With Obesity Study

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma found that urolithin A significantly increased cerebral blood flow during memory tasks in adults with obesity.

Researchers at the University of Oklahoma published findings in the journal JAMA Network Open on October 9 demonstrating that a dietary supplement known as urolithin A increases blood flow to the brain. The clinical trial focused specifically on adults diagnosed with obesity, revealing that the supplement may help the organ meet its increased need for oxygen and nutrients during mental exertion. This discovery highlights a potential mechanism through which the compound supports neurological function in populations at higher risk for cognitive decline.

Study Mechanism And Cerebral Circulation Findings

The research team included fifty adults aged between forty and sixty-four with a body mass index of thirty or higher to participate in this randomized clinical trial. Participants received either one thousand milligrams of urolithin A daily or a placebo for a duration of four weeks. The dosage was administered as two capsules of two hundred and fifty milligrams each throughout the day.

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During the trial, subjects performed specific memory tasks while researchers monitored their cerebral circulation using advanced imaging techniques. The data showed that individuals taking the active supplement experienced increased blood flow to the brain, particularly in the region associated with working memory. This physiological response suggests that the supplement helps the brain satisfy the heightened demand for resources when it is engaged in complex cognitive activities.

However, the study did not observe any measurable improvements in how well participants performed on the memory tasks themselves. The supplement also failed to alter blood flow across the entire body, indicating that its effects are localized to the brain rather than being a systemic change in vascular function. This distinction is critical for understanding the specific utility of urolithin A as a targeted neurological intervention.

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Obesity Risks And Endothelial Dysfunction

The investigation addresses a significant public health concern, as more than two in five American adults are classified as obese by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Obesity is a known risk factor for chronic conditions such as stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and cognitive impairment later in life. One primary reason for this link is the belief that excess body weight changes blood vessel function, leading to endothelial dysfunction where vessels constrict and narrow.

Urolithin A is a substance naturally produced by the body during the digestion of foods like strawberries, pomegranates, and walnuts. Current research indicates that production levels of this compound decrease as people age and as their body mass index increases. This reduction may exacerbate the vascular issues associated with aging and obesity, creating a physiological environment where the brain receives less efficient support during mental stress.

Anna Clara da Costa Pinaffi Langley, the study's first author and an assistant professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Oklahoma, emphasized the importance of adequate blood supply for brain function. She noted that the observed increase in cerebral circulation suggests the supplement may help the brain meet its increased need for oxygen and nutrients when it is working harder. This perspective frames urolithin A not just as a general health tonic, but as a specific aid for metabolic and vascular health in overweight adults.

Safety Profile And Participant Side Effects

While the results regarding blood flow were positive, the researchers reported a variety of side effects among the participants during the four-week trial. Headaches were the most common complaint, followed by back pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Despite these adverse reactions, the researchers concluded that the supplement was generally well-tolerated by the study group.

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The presence of side effects is an important consideration for future clinical applications. It suggests that while the physiological benefits for cerebral circulation are evident, the tolerability of the supplement may vary among individuals. Long-term usage could potentially mitigate some of these acute reactions, but the current data indicates that users should monitor their bodies for gastrointestinal and pain-related symptoms.

Expert Commentary And Future Research Directions

Dr. Andriy Yabluchanskiy, a co-author and associate professor of neurosurgery at the University of Oklahoma, described the findings as an interesting starting point for understanding how urolithin A affects the brain. He clarified that while blood flow increased, participants did not demonstrate measurable improvements in memory or attention during the short trial period. Future studies will need to determine whether taking the supplement for a longer period leads to meaningful improvements in cognitive function or other health benefits.

Julie Andersen, a professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, provided external commentary on the results. Although she was not involved in the study, she noted that the findings warrant further investigation into whether urolithin A could have notable benefits for brain health among those with obesity. She highlighted that previous preclinical studies by her team showed reduced neuropathology and improved cognition in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease.

Andersen suggested that a longer trial in people with early cognitive change is needed to tell whether the animal findings and the early blood flow signals from this recent clinical study matter for people. The reference for this trial is da Costa Pinaffi-Langley AC, Gulej R, Kaposzta Z, et al. published in 2026 with the DOI 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2026.38047. These expert opinions underscore the need for extended research to validate whether temporary increases in blood flow translate into lasting cognitive protection.