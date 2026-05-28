Urine Test Shows Promise for Early Autism Detection via Gut Microbe Metabolites

A new study finds a urine test analyzing gut-derived metabolites can identify autism with 90 percent accuracy, potentially enabling faster diagnosis and earlier intervention.

A groundbreaking study from Arizona State University suggests a simple urine test may detect autism earlier than traditional methods. As autism diagnoses rise to one in 31 American children, experts urgently seek better screening tools.

Conventional diagnosis relies on questionnaires, observations, and cognitive tests, often taking months or years. The new test analyzes 17 microbial metabolites-molecules from gut bacteria-and found 80 to 90 percent of autistic children had extremely high levels, distinguishing them from neurotypical peers with about 90 percent accuracy after just one test. The elevated metabolites resemble altered versions of serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters influencing mood, cognition, and memory, which may underlie autistic behaviors like social and speech difficulties.

Researchers believe this biological marker could accelerate diagnosis, reduce wait times, and enable earlier interventions that improve long-term outcomes. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, examined 52 autistic and 47 neurotypical children aged two to 11 across several states. Six metabolites were significantly higher in the autistic group, with eight tryptophan-derived metabolites up to 1,882 percent higher. On average, autistic children had three elevated metabolites; neurotypical children had none.

The team proposes a new autism subtype, ASD-MDM, linked to microbially-derived metabolites, affecting up to 90 percent of cases. They note that microbiota-based therapies, such as probiotics or fecal transplants, might lower metabolite levels and ease symptoms, though more research is needed. Authors emphasize that earlier detection can reduce parental stigma and encourage prompt treatment. Christina Flynn, the study's first author, states the test identifies high-risk children and guides personalized care.

James Adams, the corresponding author, links the metabolites to mood, anxiety, and attention issues commonly co-occurring with autism. The researchers hope the test shortens the diagnostic gap, even slightly, because early intervention is critical. They stress that biological markers validate autism as a physiological condition, potentially easing parental guilt and diagnostic hesitancy. While the findings are promising, larger studies are required to confirm accuracy across diverse populations.

The team also acknowledges limitations, including the study's focus on a primarily Arizona-based cohort and a majority of male participants. Nonetheless, the urine test represents a potential paradigm shift toward objective, biology-based autism screening, complementing existing behavioral assessments. Future work will explore whether modifying gut microbiota can directly ameliorate autistic traits, opening avenues for novel treatments.

This research underscores the gut-brain axis's role in neurodevelopmental disorders and may pave the way for earlier, more effective support for children with autism and their families





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Autism Urine Test Gut Microbiome Metabolites Early Detection Neurodevelopment Serotonin Dopamine Microbiota Diagnosis

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