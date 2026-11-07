Urgent weather warning as SoCal fire risk intensifies and power shutoffs loom

Recent rainfall has done little to eliminate the threat.

Red Flag Warnings will take effect at 2 a.m. Saturday and remain in place until 6 p.m. across fire-prone portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Santa Monica Mountains, western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor.of 30 to 45 mph in mountain communities, with isolated gusts potentially reaching 55 mph.

Temperatures could climb into the 80s and 90s, while low humidity creates a dangerous combination for wildfire outbreaks. Southern California is bracing for a dangerous weekend of howling Santa Ana winds with heightened wildfire danger as officials warn a single spark could unleash a fast-moving inferno.

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Red Flag Warnings will take effect at 2 a.m. Saturday and remain in place until 6 p.m. across fire-prone portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Santa Monica Mountains, western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor.

“If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior, which could threaten life and property,” the Weather Service warned. “Live fuel moisture is still in the 65-80% range, which means the area is not ‘out of the woods’ with respect to the fire threat,” the Weather Service stated. , which tore through San Clemente and neighboring San Juan Capistrano, damaging or destroying seven homes and forcing thousands of evacuations.

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“If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior, which could threaten life and property,” the Weather Service warned. Los Angeles County public safety agencies have ramped up preparations, increasing fire department staffing and positioning ground and air resources ahead of the weekend.

“With strong winds capable of driving rapid wildfire growth, we urge residents to be prepared,” county Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said. “Review your Ready! Set! Go!

Wildfire Action Plan, practice your evacuation routes, check-in with neighbors who may need assistance during an evacuation, and call 9-1-1 immediately if you see signs of smoke or fire. ”The Los Angeles Fire Department will also activate its Red Flag Parking Restriction Program at 6 a.m. Saturday, banning parking on certain streets in very high fire-hazard zones to keep evacuation routes clear.

Officials are urging residents to identify evacuation routes, prepare pets, keep vehicles fueled or charged and have emergency supplies and backup batteries ready. Anyone needing extra time or assistance should leave when an evacuation warning is issued rather than waiting for an order. The Los Angeles Fire Department will also activate its Red Flag Parking Restriction Program at 6 a.m. Saturday, banning parking on certain streets in very high fire-hazard zones to keep evacuation routes clear.advisories extend through Wednesday.

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Morning high tides could reach 7.7 feet, with waves topping 8 feet along the Central Coast.that could bring widespread moderate rain beginning Friday, Nov. 13, with the best chances of precipitation extending into the following Monday. Southern California is bracing for a dangerous weekend of howling Santa Ana winds with heightened wildfire danger as officials warn a single spark could unleash a fast-moving inferno.

Red Flag Warnings will take effect at 2 a.m. Saturday and remain in place until 6 p.m. across fire-prone portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the Santa Monica Mountains, western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor.

“If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for extreme fire behavior, which could threaten life and property,” the Weather Service warned. The Los Angeles Fire Department will also activate its Red Flag Parking Restriction Program at 6 a.m. Saturday, banning parking on certain streets in very high fire-hazard zones to keep evacuation routes clear.