Cruise passengers visiting Mexico with minors need passports, birth certificates and notarized letters under a new law. The government passed the measure to combat child trafficking.

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Effective Nov. 14, 2026, an amendment to Mexico's General Tourism Law places pressure on tourism providers to verify family relationships, according toThe Mexican Senate unanimously passed the measure to combat child trafficking and exploitation, aiming to shed the country's status as "Pedophiles don't come to Mexico by chance," noted Sen. Laura Esquivel Torres, as reported by the same blog. A change to Mexico's General Tourism Law places pressure on tourism providers to verify family relationships.

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Pictured here, Carnival cruise passengers disembark at Costa Maya Cruise Port in Mexico. POPULAR CRUISE LINE'S BIKINI CRACKDOWN COULD SURPRISE PASSENGERS AT ISLAND PORTS Tourism operators are legally required to check documents and must notify authorities if an adult cannot prove legal guardianship or parentage, according to news outlet TravelHost.

When cruisers in Mexico, pictured here, disembark at a port, they are required to bring documentation proving minors are related to parents.11-NIGHT CARIBBEAN CRUISE ABRUPTLY CANCELED AFTER COAST GUARD DETAINS SHIP While simply disembarking from a cruise ship might not trigger a document check, booking a beach club day pass, a local snorkeling excursion or renting a vacation home likely will, the blog reported . When walking around shops in Costa Maya, Mexico, families must bring documentation explaining differing last names between a parent and child.

The Mexican government has not yet released an official checklist, but travel experts advise bringing a folder with these documents, according to the same blog:notarized letter of consent when a minor travels with grandparents, friends, or any adult lacking legal guardianshipCLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIESon what will be accepted and different hotels have been giving different answers," the same commenter added. Royal Caribbean passengers disembarking from the Oasis of the Seas, pictured here, will require documentation for minors in Cozumel, Mexico.

"Bring all government docs and letters from parent authorizing you to have guardianship of their kids for travel," another Reddit user said. "Not that hard, really. ""I own a travel agency and was a Spanish teacher for 17 years. traveled to Mexico with my students every summer and I always had a form for this — they used to often check," a third Reddit user said.

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Cruise passengers on the Norwegian Joy cruise ship, pictured above, in Costa Maya, Mexico, will need documentation for minors. Another chimed in,"My only issue with using the birth proof is that a passport and birth certificate are often the only, or certainly the two most important identity documents, a child has. Having both lost or stolen while out of the country would be very stressful to deal with.

"Fox News Digital reached out to the Mexican Embassy in the United States, Mexico's Secretariat of Tourism and World Vision Mexico for more information.