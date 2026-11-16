A recent study reveals seven British deaths in Alicante linked to Metamizole, prompting health warnings despite regulatory skepticism regarding susceptibility rates.

Health authorities and tourism organizations in Spain are issuing urgent warnings to British nationals, including both tourists and long-term expatriates residing in the country, following a troubling report on the safety of a commonly prescribed painkiller.

The medication in question is Metamizole, widely recognized by its brand name Nolotil, which is extensively used across the Iberian peninsula for the treatment of severe pain and high fevers. However, a recent analysis conducted by the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy has brought to light a series of alarming incidents involving British patients in the province of Alicante.

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During a two-year observation period, the study revealed that nine individuals died as a direct result of adverse reactions to the drug. Shockingly, seven of these fatalities were British citizens.

Nine Britons Die From Drug Side Effects

In addition to the deaths, the report indicated that forty-one other patients required hospitalization, with twenty-six of them being from the United Kingdom. These findings, which were prominently published in Spain's leading newspaper, El País, have sparked intense debate regarding patient safety and the potential risks associated with Metamizole usage in regions with significant British populations. The study has also highlighted a statistically significant disparity in how British patients respond to the medication compared to their Spanish counterparts.

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Researchers utilized standardized daily medication doses to calculate the rate of adverse reactions, discovering that the incidence among British patients was approximately one hundred and twenty times higher than that of Spanish patients. Even when adjusting for the number of people treated with the drug, the reaction rate for British individuals remained nearly seventy-nine times higher. Despite these startling statistics, Spain's medicines regulator, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices, has publicly challenged the methodology used in the study.

Regulators Dispute Study Methodology

The regulatory body argues that the figures presented should not be accepted as definitive proof that British individuals are inherently more susceptible to the drug's fatal side effects. It remains scientifically unclear whether genetic factors, population-specific traits, or other variables contribute to this apparent difference in vulnerability, underscoring the need for further rigorous investigation into the pharmacological interactions affecting different ethnic groups.

Metamizole is currently banned or heavily restricted in several countries, including the United Kingdom, primarily due to the severe and potentially fatal adverse reactions it can cause, such as agranulocytosis. While the drug remains a legal prescription medicine in Spain, its safety profile has been a subject of contention for several years. Previous studies within the country have suggested that British and other northern European patients face a heightened risk of suffering from these life-threatening effects.

Drug Banned in UK But Prescribed in Spain

In an attempt to mitigate these risks, a government directive issued in 2018 advised all health facilities to cease the distribution of the painkiller without a prescription. However, campaigners and patient advocacy groups have reported that the drug continues to be prescribed to British nationals, sometimes against their explicit wishes or without their knowledge, raising serious concerns about informed consent and patient autonomy.

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In light of these ongoing concerns, Brits visiting or living in the Alicante area are strongly urged to take proactive measures to protect their health. Patients are advised to meticulously inform themselves about the exact medications they are prescribed, carefully checking whether any treatment contains Metamizole under the brand name Nolotil or other generic names.

It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant about the medication's associated risks and to be well-informed about possible warning signs of adverse reactions, ensuring they can seek immediate medical attention if necessary.