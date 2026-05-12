Urgent warning: Criminals could steal your fingerprints from your selfie using AI tools

Cybersecurity researchers have issued an urgent warning against doing a 'peace' sign in photos, as criminals could steal your fingerprints using AI tools. Using biometric data isolated from a single photo, criminals can access your accounts. The risk is highest with clear, well-lit photos taken from the front, where the hands are clearly visible.

Your latest selfie could be giving hackers everything they need to crack your accounts, experts have warned. Cybersecurity researchers have issued an urgent warning against doing a 'peace' sign in photos, amid fears that criminals could steal your fingerprints.

Using AI tools, criminals now have the ability to isolate your biometric data from a single photo and use it to access your accounts. As fingerprint logins become more common for our most secure accounts, experts say this trend could help hackers access everything from emails to banking apps





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Cybersecurity Biometric Data Fingerprint Peace Sign Cameras

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