Urgent Recall of Ramipril 2.5mg Capsules Due to Higher Dose Contamination

Health officials have issued an immediate recall for a batch of Ramipril 2.5mg capsules manufactured by Crescent Pharma Limited after discovering some packs may contain 10mg tablets. The affected batch, identified by code GR155023, poses a risk of dangerous side effects from inadvertent overdose. Patients are urged to check their packaging and seek medical advice if they experience symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, or kidney issues.

Packs of a popular blood pressure medication are being urgently recalled by health chiefs over patient safety concerns. Ramipril - prescribed to around 3million Britons every year - is a medicine used to treat high blood pressure , kidney disease and heart failure.

It is also prescribed after a heart attack and works by relaxing and widening blood vessels, helping blood flow through the body more easily. But the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency say that a batch of Ramipril 2.5mg, made by Crescent Pharma Limited, may contain strips of a higher dose, specifically Ramipril 10mg.

To reduce the risk of patients enduring dangerous side effects, the MHRA has issued an immediate recall of the affected batch, identified by code GR155023 on the packaging. Those with the affected pack who experience symptoms such as dizziness, lightheadedness, feeling faint, unusual fatigue or changes in kidney function are being urged to seek medical advice. These symptoms are particularly dangerous for 'vulnerable patients', the MHRA said.

Dr Alison Cave, MHRA Chief Safety Officer, said: 'If you take Crescent Pharma Limited Ramipril 2.5mg capsules, check the packaging for batch number GR155023. The batch number and expiry date information can be found on the outer carton. If you have received this batch, check that the medication strength on the carton matches the blister strips inside.

Ramipril - prescribed to around 3million Britons every year - is a medicine used for high blood pressure, kidney disease and heart failure 'If the 2.5mg carton of Crescent Pharma Limited Ramipril contains blister strips that are labelled as Ramipril 10mg capsules, do not take the medicine and contact your dispensing pharmacy.

'If the carton contains blister strips that are correctly labelled as Crescent Pharma Limited Ramipril 2.5mg capsules, you do not need to take further action and should continue to take your medicine as usual. 'If you have an affected pack or previously received this batch and you believe you have taken any Ramipril 10mg capsules that were included in error and are currently experiencing any side effects, please seek medical advice.

'Signs and symptoms may include feeling lightheaded, fainting or being fatigued, or altered kidney function and may be more serious for vulnerable patients. Any possible impact of taking a higher dose of ramipril should be assessed by a healthcare professional to determine whether any examination or tests are needed.

'If you have this batch of medicine, please take the leaflet that came with your medicine and any remaining tablets with you to your pharmacy or GP practice. Any suspected side effects should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

' The MHRA has advised pharmacy and healthcare professionals to stop supplying the impacted batch and return all remaining stock to their suppliers. This is a breaking news story. More to follow.





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Ramipril Recall MHRA Crescent Pharma Blood Pressure Medication Error

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