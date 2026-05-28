Urgent Recall for Maxi-Cosi Car Seat Base Over Faulty Safety Indicator

Maxi-Cosi has recalled its Family Fix Slide Pro Base due to a defective indicator that may show a green light even when the seat is not properly attached, creating a risk of injury. Owners should stop use immediately and check if their product is affected via the manufacturer's website.

A critical safety issue has prompted an urgent recall of a popular baby car seat model, raising concerns about potential detachments that could lead to child injuries.

The recall, issued by Maxi-Cosi, targets its Family Fix Slide Pro Base after discovery of a malfunctioning safety indicator. The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has posted the recall notice, explicitly warning consumers to cease using the product immediately. According to the official notice, the core defect lies in the indicator mechanism designed to signal correct installation. The indicator may erroneously display a green light even when the car seat is not securely attached to its base.

This false-positive signal creates a dangerous scenario where caregivers might believe the seat is properly installed, while in reality it could become loose or completely detach during vehicle operation. Such a failure directly threatens the safety of the child occupant, with the potential for serious injury in the event of a collision or sudden maneuver. The regulatory body has determined that the product fails to comply with the General Product Safety Regulations 2005, mandating the recall action.

Maxi-Cosi confirms the affected units were manufactured in China over a specific production window, from September 6 of the previous year through March 24, 2026. The company has framed the recall as a voluntary, proactive measure taken during routine user testing aimed at improving product usability. A statement on Maxi-Cosi's website emphasizes their commitment to child safety and product quality, noting the identification of a potential misuse scenario involving the visual indicator on the new base.

The recall process instructs owners to verify their product's status by entering the model reference and ten-digit manufacturing date, located on a white label affixed to the underside of the base, into a dedicated section of the company's website. Affected consumers are being offered remedies, though specifics would be handled directly with Maxi-Cosi. This incident underscores the vital importance of reliable installation indicators in child restraint systems and the need for manufacturers to maintain rigorous quality controls.

Consumers in possession of the recalled base are urged to act without delay to ensure the safety of young passengers





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Car Seat Recall Maxi-Cosi Baby Safety Product Defect Indicator Failure Child Restraint System OPSS

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