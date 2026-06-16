Urgent Efforts Underway to Save Crumbling Pacifica Pier as Officials Plead for Federal Aid

Federal, state, and local leaders are urging the Trump administration to provide emergency disaster funding for Pacifica Municipal Pier, which is at risk of collapse after significant cracking at its base. Efforts to stabilize the structure with rip-rap boulders are underway, but officials warn that without immediate federal assistance, the pier could suffer a catastrophic failure.

Efforts are underway to stabilize the Pacifica Municipal Pier after significant cracking at its base was discovered on June 4, putting the structure at risk of breaking off and collapsing into the ocean.

On Monday morning, federal, state, and local officials convened to press the Trump administration for emergency disaster funding to help preserve the landmark. During the morning low tide, crews placed large rip-rap boulders next to the deteriorating pier base in a desperate attempt to reinforce it. While this action may be insufficient and could be too late, Representative Sam Liccardo emphasized that giving up is not an option.

"We're here to say: We need to save this pier. We need to do all that we can to protect Pacifica and our coast side," he stated, adding, "It turns out that climate doesn't care whether or not we believe in climate change. And if we do not act, the ocean will always win the battle over coastal erosion.

" Local leaders and residents agree the pier, a longtime community hub, must be saved. However, City Manager Sean Charpentier explained the city lacks the financial capacity to handle the crisis alone. Even prior to the recent emergency, the pier required about $20 million in repairs from earlier storm damage.

"To put that into perspective, we are a full-service city, and we currently generate $18 million a year in property tax," Charpentier said. "So, the need for federal and state assistance and leadership and funding on this is critical. " Officials criticized the Trump administration for revoking a $50 million pre-disaster mitigation grant-known as a BRIC grant-that would have fortified the seawall and added a concrete barrier around the pier.

That grant was cancelled just one year ago, meaning even if it had remained, the project would likely not have been completed in time to prevent the current emergency. Now, as the pier base continues to sink and King Tides approach, City Engineer Roland Yip warned of a possible cascading failure.

"According to our structural engineers, who looked at the 'as-builts' from when it was constructed, there is a possibility that the displacement of this deck, and how it falls down, could potentially trigger a domino effect onto the remaining decks. So, there is a potential that that could happen," Yip explained. The newly placed boulders are intended to absorb the force of the surf. Questions remain about why the pier base was left unprotected.

Over the weekend, residents Saul and Jeannie Villegas reported seeing an excavator removing boulders from the pier base just weeks ago. However, City Manager Charpentier denied any recent removal, stating the last work occurred in January. That timeline was corroborated by Eric Jacobsen, a local photographer who documents the waterfront. He shared photos from January 30 showing excavation but noted, "They did not bring any rocks down, any extra rocks.

" He also observed that the corroded metal shield covering the pier base had long been deteriorating. "Because that rusted out a while ago," Jacobsen said. "So, that's something that they probably could have done that we've all seen deteriorate right where it's cracked. But Mother Nature rules.

She always wins. Always.

" A federal judge has ordered the restoration of the cancelled BRIC grant, but it is unlikely to arrive in time to mitigate the immediate threat. Representative Liccardo is now seeking an emergency disaster declaration to expedite federal relief





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Pacifica Pier Coastal Erosion BRIC Grant Federal Disaster Funding Infrastructure Crisis

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