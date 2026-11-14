Urgent bacteria warning issued for all LA beaches after storms batter SoCal

Los Angeles County officials are urgently asking all residents to stay away from the beaches this weekend after a Friday rainstorm.

Los Angeles County officials are urgently asking all residents to stay away from beaches this weekend after a Friday rainstorm brought potentially excessive contamination. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said recent rainfall may have carried bacteria, trash and chemicals into the ocean from nearby city streets.

The risk is especially high near storm drains, creeks and rivers that discharge into the ocean. Sand berms hold back waves during high tide in Long Beach, California, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. Elevated ocean levels are raising concerns of coastal flooding. Water splashes as a car drives past a clogged storm drain at Van Ness Avenue and Broadway in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

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The runoff can also carry partially submerged tree limbs and logs into the ocean, which could cause serious injury, the department warned. Children, the elderly and people who are immunocompromised are at heightened risk if exposed to the runoff while entering the ocean. The advisory will remain in effect until at least Monday at 8 a.m. and may be extended depending on further rainfall. Rain advisories typically remain in effect for 72 hours after rainfall ends.

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According to the forecast as of Saturday morning, Los Angeles faces a low chance of lingering, isolated showers Saturday morning before clearing up for a mostly dry and mild weekend with highs around 71 to 73 degrees. California Post News