Millions of Americans are hitting the road for Thanksgiving. AAA predicts 81.5 million travelers, warning of dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts.

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A Nov. 16 AAA release noted that 81.5 million Americans are projected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday and Monday — with nearly 90% opting to drive. That surge comes with risks, the AAA says. The auto club is cautioning travelers to brace for dead batteries, lockouts, rental car headaches, the commonly overlooked"door jamb" tire trap and roadwork"ghost zones" that could trick drivers.and roadside assistance stretched thin, a preventable breakdown can quickly derail holiday plans.

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AAA is urging every driver to run through a critical pre-trip checklist to avoid getting stranded.1. Holiday traffic peaks Holiday travelers mixing with afternoon commuters will create heavy bottlenecks, and major metro areas are expected to bear the brunt. New York; Washington, D.C. ; Los Angeles; and Boston are projected to see more than double their normal congestion, according to AAA and transportation data provider INRIX.

Wednesday is between noon and 7 p.m., while Sunday return traffic peaks from noon to 8 p.m., according to AAA.

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"Drivers should consider hitting the road in the morning to avoid the heaviest congestion," the AAA release says. Thanksgiving often arrives right as the first real frost sets in. Freezing temperatures are tough on cars. When temperatures drop, dead batteries quickly turn into AAA's top roadside rescue call, the organization said in a January release.

"Check the basics before you leave and don't ignore warning signs that something may be wrong," AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a statement. Cold November temperatures cause tire pressure to drop, sending plenty of Thanksgiving drivers to gas station air pumps before a long trip. AAA warns against filling tires to the maximum PSI stamped on the rubber sidewall, which can hurt handling and traction.

"Do not use the pressure molded into the tire sidewall, as it indicates the pressure needed to meet the tire's full-rated load-carrying capacity," AAA said in a maintenance guide. State DOTs pause active roadwork and send crews home for Thanksgiving, which can trick drivers into treating construction zones like open highways. Work zones sometimes cause congestion, delays and traffic queues," AAA says.

"Be alert and watch for sudden stops. "Signs provide guidance to road users of traffic laws or regulations within the work zones. Remember that signs, cones, barrels and flaggers are there to help you drive safely through the work zone.

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"Have your battery checked Keep water, snacks, a flashlight, first-aid supplies and a phone charger within reach, as well as reflective warning devices and warm clothing. AAA advises drivers to keep water, snacks, a flashlight, first-aid supplies, a phone charger, reflective warning devices and warm clothing within reach. Pull as far off the road as safely possible and stay in a safe location while waiting for roadside help.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at