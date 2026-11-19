Urban Meyer answers Desmond Howard’s big-game knock on Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith with a bold Heisman verdict.

Urban Meyer expects Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to capture the Heisman Trophy, and the former Buckeyes coach isn’t buying Desmond Howard’s case against him.

The backing comes with Ohio State at 7-3 and Smith bidding to become the sixth wideout ever to win it. Howard, who claimed the 1991 award at Michigan, doubted Smith’s credentials on ESPN’s “First Take” on Nov. 13. Meyer responded on “The Triple Option” alongside Rob Stone and Mark Ingram II of Fox Sports.

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“He’s going to win it. Are we kidding ourselves? ” Meyer said. Howard wanted proof against elite opponents.

“As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that make me say ‘he was the guy,’” Howard said. Meyer acknowledged the 41-28 setback against Oregon and the 30-18 defeat at USC stung. He didn’t blame Smith.

“Did he do everything possible to go win those games? Yeah,” Meyer said.

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“And Desmond Howard saying that, ‘I don’t see him making plays in the big games,’ I don’t agree with that. ” At USC, Smith caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Versus Oregon, he had seven grabs for 133 yards and a score. Freshman Luke Fahey started both games once Julian Sayin got hurt in the Oct. 17 victory at Indiana.

Over 16 games facing ranked teams since 2024, Smith averages 5.9 catches, 97.9 yards and 0.9 touchdowns. That includes seven receptions for 187 yards and two scores in a 2024-25 College Football Playoff quarterfinal against No. 1 Oregon. Meyer also noted how defenses treat the junior.

“If he’s single coverage, he’s open. If he’s double, he’s open,” Meyer said.

“And by the way, he’s doubled all the time. Every snap, there’s a safety. ” Baylor’s 2011 winner, Robert Griffin III, also backed Smith.

“Desmond Howard is a legend, but even legends have to be checked,” Griffin wrote on X. Smith ranks second in FBS with 80 catches and 1,317 yards, and he’s tied for first with 15 touchdowns. His 11-catch, 117-yard outing in a 28-19 victory against Northwestern pushed him past Purdue’s John Standeford for the Big Ten’s all-time receiving yardage record at 3,875. Holding one receiver responsible for a backup quarterback is a steep bar.

Ohio State visits Nebraska for a noon ET kickoff on Fox on Nov. 21, and Michigan comes to Columbus on Nov. 28. Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to capture the Heisman Trophy, and the former Buckeyes coach isn’t buying Desmond Howard’s case against him. The backing comes with Ohio State at 7-3 and Smith bidding to become the sixth wideout ever to win it. , doubted Smith’s credentials on ESPN’s “First Take” on Nov. 13.

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Meyer responded on “The Triple Option” alongside Rob Stone and Mark Ingram II of Fox Sports.

“As much as he puts up these magnificent numbers and these one-handed catches, I need moments against the top competition that make me say ‘he was the guy,’” Howard said. “Did he do everything possible to go win those games? Yeah,” Meyer said.

“And Desmond Howard saying that, ‘I don’t see him making plays in the big games,’ I don’t agree with that. ” At USC, Smith caught 10 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Versus Oregon, he had seven grabs for 133 yards and a score. Freshman Luke Fahey started both games once Julian Sayin got hurt in the Oct. 17 victory at Indiana.

Over 16 games facing ranked teams since 2024, Smith averages 5.9 catches, 97.9 yards and 0.9 touchdowns. That includes seven receptions for 187 yards and two scores in a 2024-25“If he’s single coverage, he’s open. If he’s double, he’s open,” Meyer said.

“And by the way, he’s doubled all the time. Every snap, there’s a safety. ”Smith ranks second in FBS with 80 catches and 1,317 yards, and he’s tied for first with 15 touchdowns. His 11-catch, 117-yard outing in a 28-19 victory against Northwestern pushed him past Purdue’s John Standeford for the Big Ten’s all-time receiving yardage record at 3,875.

Holding one receiver responsible for a backup quarterback is a steep bar. Ohio State visits Nebraska for a noon ET kickoff on Fox on Nov. 21, and Michigan comes to Columbus on Nov. 28.