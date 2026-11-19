Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer believes Jeremiah Smith will win the Heisman Trophy despite the Buckeyes’ three losses, and he rejected ESPN analyst Desmond

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer believes Jeremiah Smith will win the Heisman Trophy despite the Buckeyes’ three losses, and he rejected ESPN analyst Desmond Howard’s argument that the star receiver hasn’t delivered in Ohio State’s biggest games.with Fox Sports colleagues Rob Stone and Mark Ingram II.

Howard, who won the 1991 Heisman at Michigan, questioned Smith’s resume on ESPN on Nov. 13.the difference in a big gameRobert Griffin III, the 2011 winner at Baylor, fired back during Fox’s broadcast of Ohio State’s 28-19 win over Northwestern the next day.

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“Desmond Howard is a legend, butSmith caught 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown that day, passing Purdue’s John Standeford as the Big Ten’s career receiving yards leader with 3,875. Meyer admitted Ohio State’s 30-18 loss at USC and 41-28 loss to Oregon left a bad taste, but not because of Smith.

“Did he do everything possible to go win those games? Yeah,” Meyer said.

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“And Desmond Howard saying that, ‘I don’t see him making plays in the big games,’ I don’t agree with that. ” Smith had 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown at USC, then seven catches for 133 yards and a touchdown against Oregon. Both losses came with freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback after Julian Sayin was injured in the Oct. 17 win at Indiana, and Smith has 28 catches for 333 yards and three touchdowns in Fahey’s three starts.

Meyer also pointed to the coverage the junior draws.

“If he’s single coverage, he’s open. If he’s double, he’s open,” Meyer said.

“And by the way, he’s doubled all the time. Every snap, there’s a safety. ”Meyer conceded the support partly rewards a career that includes a national title as a freshman.

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“Yes, it’s a career award. It will be for Jeremiah Smith,” Meyer said.

“But again, I’ve been around the game for 40 years. What’s the Heisman? It goes to the best college football player. ” Ohio State coach Ryan Day kept Smith involved for four quarters against Northwestern.

“The No. 1 goal is to win, butHoward’s standard asks one receiver to offset a quarterback injury, which is an unfair test. Smith moved back to No. 1 in , and Ohio State plays at Nebraska at noon ET Saturday on Fox before hosting Michigan on Nov. 28.