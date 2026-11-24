On Wednesday (Nov. 25), the distant ice giant Uranus will be at its best and brightest. Here's when, where and how to look for the seventh planet.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsUranus is faint, slow-moving and rarely a target for casual stargazers.

However, on Nov. 25, and, for a few weeks on either side, it will be at its closest point to Earth this year and will appear at its brightest, making it possible to spot. Opposition occurs when Earth passes between Uranus and the sun; Uranus will be"opposite" the sun, hence,"opposition.

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" The moment of opposition will happen at 6 p.m. ET on Nov. 25, according to. Consequently, Uranus will rise in the east around sunset, reach its highest point in the sky around midnight and set in the west around sunrise. You can find it in the constellation Taurus, close to the Pleiades open star cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters and M45.

Uranus will be a few degrees southeast of the cluster, appearing as a faint point of light, about two-fifths of the distance between the Pleiades and Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus. At magnitude +5.6, Uranus is technically visible to the naked eye under very dark skies.

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However, binoculars or a telescope will make it much easier to find. At opposition, Uranus will be 18.4 astronomical units from Earth — about 1.7 billion miles away. Through a telescope, it will appear as a tiny blue-green disk. Its color comes from methane in its atmosphere, which absorbs red wavelengths of sunlight.

, Uranus is one of the least understood planets in the solar system. A day on Uranus lasts for about 17 hours, and the planet rotates sideways, according toWe've been wrong about Uranus for nearly 40 years, new analysis of Voyager 2 data reveals. It was named Uranus XXVIII and orbits between the moons Ophelia and Bianca. Many of Uranus' moons are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.

's Voyager 2 spacecraft on Jan. 24, 1986. However, contrary to what the probe found, scientists now think the planet emits. That could increase pressure on NASA to prepare a Uranus Orbiter and Probe , a mission concept the National Academy of Sciences recommended in 2022 as a high-priority planetary science mission for the next decade. Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science.

He is the author of , and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of