UR Medicine is expanding access to cardiac rehabilitation with a new virtual program that allows patients recovering from heart procedures to exercise, monitor their health and receive professional coaching from home.

Chris Rollins uses a blood pressure monitor during an interview Nov. 6, 2026. Rollins said UR Medicine's virtual cardiac rehabilitation program helped him lower his blood pressure, lose weight and regain his energy after undergoing a heart procedure.

is expanding access to cardiac rehabilitation with a new virtual program that allows patients recovering from heart procedures to exercise, monitor their health and receive professional coaching from home. Cardiac rehabilitation can help patients rebuild strength and reduce their risk of future heart problems, but attending in-person appointments several times a week can be difficult for those with busy schedules or who live far away.

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Chris Rollins, an Irondequoit resident and business owner, was traveling for work when he learned a blockage in his heart required a stent. He initially began in-person cardiac rehabilitation but struggled to attend appointments consistently.

"Even though it was important for me to commit to the physical rehab, my life situation made it difficult for me to commit," Rollins said. Rollins became an early participant in UR Medicine's virtual cardiac rehabilitation pilot program, allowing him to complete exercises at home, in his office or even in a hotel room. The 12-week program, offered in partnership with digital health organization MOVN Health, provides patients with a scale, blood pressure monitor, smartwatch and exercise bands.

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Participants also receive weekly video check-ins with a health care professional.

"People can exercise at home several times a week, and they get a video call from one of the nurses who acts as a coach and an advisor," said Dr. Seth Jacobson, a UR Medicine cardiologist and medical director of cardiac rehabilitation. The program is available to qualifying patients recovering from heart attacks, stent placements, heart surgery and other cardiac conditions. UR Medicine also offers in-person cardiac rehabilitation at four locations in Brighton, Canandaigua, Hornell and Wellsville.

"Sometimes it's not convenient for people to travel to our location, especially in the wintertime, or if they live far away," Jacobson said. "Having a virtual option for cardiac rehab can be really helpful. " The program also includes education on exercise, medications and recognizing potential warning signs.

"Patients who complete cardiac rehab are less likely to have a future cardiac event, they have less emergency room visits, they have better compliance with their medications ... and overall a higher quality of life," Jacobson said. Rollins said the program helped him lose weight, lower his blood pressure and regain his energy, giving him greater confidence while refereeing soccer games.

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"The check-ins gave me a level of accountability, and both of those together helped me lower my weight, lower my blood pressure, of course gave me more energy, and I feel a lot healthier than I did previously," Rollins said. According to UR Medicine, the virtual program is covered by most insurance plans. Interested patients should speak with their cardiologist about obtaining a referral.