Upstate New York Woman Found Dead Days After Vanishing in Freezing Temperatures

Leah Bellitto, 29, was last seen walking into snow-covered woods behind her home in Amherst, New York, on Saturday. Her body was discovered in a body of water on Tuesday, three days later.

An upstate New York woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, days after she went missing in freezing temperatures. Leah Bellitto, 29, walked out of her home in Amherst — about 10 miles from downtown Buffalo — on Saturday at around 9 p.m. and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black pajama pants, and a blue flower-pattern backpack. She was reportedly last seen walking into the snow-covered woods behind her home, where temperatures reached as low as 25 degrees and snow covered the ground.

Bellitto’s family reported her missing on Monday, igniting a search throughout the area. During the search, barefoot prints and handprints were found near a creek and pond in the direction she was believed to be heading. A civilian volunteer found the 29-year-old’s body in a body of water in East Amherst at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, three days after she vanished. Law enforcement doesn’t suspect foul play was involved and shared that there doesn’t appear to be any “danger to the public.” \Trisha Tower, a volunteer who helped search for Bellitto, expressed her sadness over the situation, stating, “It’s been so cold and however it happened, maybe going for a walk and just getting disoriented and just been freezing out there and it’s just incredibly sad,” she told WKBW. Another volunteer, Alesha Conte, who lives in Amherst with her family, shared, “it hits home” when someone in the community goes missing. “Me and my husband and our kids…we live in Amherst and you know it hits you and it hits home when you see this happening in your community,” Conte shared. \Local resident Tom Chiaramonte said he and his son joined the search after hearing about the disappearance during Sunday’s Super Bowl. “They found her at the creek right up here on Dodge Road…,” he said. “Unfortunate for the family. Very, very sad for the family.” The Nardin community, where Bellitto was a member, expressed their condolences in a statement, saying, “The entire Nardin community prays for and offers its heartfelt condolences to the Bellitto Family, Leah’s friends, and her loved ones. Our thoughts are with them all,” school officials wrote.





