Upside to Dementia Battle for Bruce Willis' Eldest Daughter

Bruce Willis' eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, has a different perspective on her father's battle with dementia after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023. She sees a sweeter and more tender side to him now compared to the 'macho' side he was known for pre-dementia. Despite retiring from acting due to aphasia in 2022, Bruce Willis continues to face challenges in his new battle with dementia, which Rumer Willis believes has allowed her to understand him in a different light.

Rumer Willis shared an upside to watching her father Bruce Willis go through the difficult and devastating battle with dementia. She said that she gets to see a different side of him that she had never seen in the past.

Willis, 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2023, which followed an initial diagnosis of aphasia, a language processing disorder, in 2022. Despite retiring from acting in 2022 due to aphasia, Willis continues to face challenges in his new battle with dementia. Rumer Willis believes that her father's battle with dementia has brought a sweetness and tenderness to their relationship, which was previously 'macho.

' She is grateful for the time she spends with him in this new phase of their lives





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