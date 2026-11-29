Auburn and Washington defeated their rivals in upsets on Saturday, which will shake up the College Football Playoff field as the postseason nears.

The College Football Playoff is doubling from 12 to 24 teams in 2027, bringing more campus playoff games, more championship contenders and major changes to the regular season.

But could a bigger playoff take away what made college football special? After pulling one of the season's biggest upsets by beating top-ranked Georgia last month, Auburn just might have outdone itself Saturday night, going to No. 6 Alabama as a 14 1/2-point underdog and Making the accomplishment even sweeter for Auburn, the loss more than likely knocked the Crimson Tide out of contention for ain double overtime on the road to keep the Ducks out of the Big Ten championship game and snuff their playoff hopes.

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The beneficiaries of the Washington win were No. 10 UCLA and No. 12 Indiana, which will meet in the Big Ten title game. Neither was assured of playing in Indianapolis next Saturday until Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola's fourth-down pass for Jamari Johnson fell incomplete to end the game.a week after their triple-overtime loss at Michigan. Just two weeks ago, the Bruins were one of two remaining unbeaten teams, and playoff hopes abounded in Westwood.