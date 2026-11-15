UPS and Copa Airlines Planes Collide at Miami Airport, Injuring Two

A UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 collided at Miami International Airport on Saturday night, causing minor injuries to two people and no operational impact.

A UPS Boeing 767 cargo aircraft and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet collided on a taxiway at Miami International Airport on Saturday night. The accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. local time and resulted in two individuals sustaining minor injuries. Emergency responders treated both victims on the scene, and neither required hospital transport. This incident marks the latest disruption for a US aviation system already struggling with recent technical failures.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the left wingtip of the Copa Airlines flight struck the nose of the UPS cargo plane. Air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to yield to the Copa Airlines flight, which was taxiing toward its gate after landing from Panama City. Meanwhile, the UPS cargo plane was preparing to depart for Bogota, Colombia. The collision took place at the intersection of two taxiways within the busy Miami airport complex.

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Copa Airlines reported that Flight CM427 was carrying 166 passengers and six crew members at the time of the impact. All passengers disembarked safely at the terminal following the incident. Two individuals received medical attention for apparent minor injuries directly at the airport. The airline stated that the left wingtip of its aircraft was involved in the collision with the cargo jet. No structural failures or serious hazards were reported for the passenger jet.

UPS Airlines acknowledged the event in a public statement posted on social media platform X. The company confirmed that their crew was safe and expressed commitment to cooperating with authorities. They emphasized that the safety of employees and the public remains their highest priority. Earlier reports indicated that the UPS aircraft was bound for Colombia when the crash occurred. Photos from the scene showed visible damage to the nose of the UPS cargo plane.

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Air traffic control audio captured the immediate aftermath of the collision. A controller was heard asking the UPS flight if they had hit another aircraft. The UPS pilot responded that they went too far and that the other plane clipped them with its wing. Another pilot on the frequency stated that someone hit them during the taxiing process. This audio evidence provides critical insight into the sequence of events leading to the accident.

The collision happened while US airports were recovering from a nationwide ground stop on Friday. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that air traffic control communications had returned to full operations. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford stated that airlines expected to restore their schedules by the end of Sunday. The previous ground stop disrupted thousands of flights due to radar and communications failures.

Miami-Dade Aviation Department communications director Greg Chin confirmed the details of the incident. He stated that flights are being directed to other taxiways to avoid further issues. The airport reported no significant impact to overall operations due to these diversions. The National Transportation Safety Board has not yet announced whether it will launch a formal investigation. The FAA plans to work with local authorities to determine the exact cause of the crash. The incident highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining safe air traffic management systems.

The FAA confirmed the incident and reiterated that the wingtip of the Copa Airlines Boeing 737 struck the nose of the UPS Boeing 767. Both aircraft were taxiing at the time of the collision. The FAA said it will continue to work with authorities to determine what happened. The safety of employees and the public is the highest priority according to UPS. Copa Airlines said all passengers disembarked normally at the terminal. Two people received treatment for apparent minor injuries. The airline said the left wingtip of its Boeing 737 was involved in the collision. Air traffic control audio revealed the exchange between the controller and the UPS pilot. The controller asked if the UPS plane had hit the aircraft. The pilot replied that they went too far and the other plane clipped them with its wing. Photos from the scene showed damage to the nose of one of the planes. The airport said operations were not affected because flights were redirected to other taxiways. Two patients were treated on the scene and did not require medical transport. The collision occurred on Nov. 14, 2026, according to a Getty Images caption. The event took place as airports were recovering from a nationwide ground stop that began Friday. The ground stop disrupted thousands of flights after radar and communications failures. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday that air traffic control communications had returned to full operations. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said airlines expected to restore their schedules. The FAA had called for more funding after the ground stop.