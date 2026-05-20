UPS Jet Disaster

The airworthiness of a UPS jet was compromised by a fuel leak aboard a new Boeing MD-11F, N259UP aircraft, resulting in an uncontained engine failure and the death of 15 people, including three UPS crew members.

The UPS jet, which was supposed to fly crewmembers, was taken out of service due to a fuel leak shortly before a replacement plane's engine flew off and killed 15 people.

On November 4, 2025, three UPS crew members were set to board Flight 2976, bound for Hawaii from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. However, during the captain's walk-through, a fuel leak was discovered, and the plane was deemed 'not airworthy.

' Another aircraft, Boeing MD-11F, N259UP, was assigned for the flight. During the preflight procedure, the mechanic reported using the standard UPS departure procedure.

However, just after takeoff, the cargo jet's engine detached from the plane, along with the plane's pylon. Chilling footage captured the moment the engine detached, and a massive fireball resulted in the death of 12 people on the ground and three crew members on board. The victims' families gathered for a hearing, where NTSB representatives will investigate the cause of the crash





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UPS Jet Fuel Leak Engine Failure Disaster Death Investigation Boeing MD-11F Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

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