UPS cargo plane, Copa Airlines jet carrying 172 people collide while taxiing at Miami International Airport

A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines jet carrying 172 people collided while taxiing at Miami International Airport, leaving two passengers with minor injuries.

A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet carrying 172 people collided at Miami International Airport on Saturday night, officials said. The collision involved a UPS Boeing 767 and a Copa Airlines Boeing 737-800NG, according to Miami -Dade Fire Rescue.

Copa Airlines said its flight from Panama City, Panama, landed at MIA around 9 p.m. and was taxiing toward the terminal when the collision occurred. Preliminary information indicates that the cargo plane came into contact with the left wingtip of the passenger jet while both aircraft were taxiing, the airline said.

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"At approximately 9:15 p.m., an arriving aircraft and a departing aircraft made contact with each other at the intersection of two taxiways," Greg Chin, communications director at MIA, said in a statement to CBS News Miami. "There are no reported injuries and flights are being directed to other taxiways, so there is no impact to airport operations at this time. "The Copa Airlines flight was carrying 166 passengers and six crew members.

Two passengers were evaluated by airport paramedics for apparent minor injuries, the airline said. Neither required transportation to a hospital, according to Chin. The airline said the aircraft reached the terminal and all passengers had deplaned. The remaining passengers and crew members were reported to be in good condition.

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UPS Flight 358 was scheduled to depart Miami for Bogota, Colombia, while Copa Airlines Flight 427 was arriving from Panama City.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we will cooperate with authorities as they investigate the incident," Copa Airlines said in a statement. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Friday night that flight operations would take time to return to normal as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday that U.S. flight schedules were expected to return to normal by the end of Sunday.

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