UPS cargo plane collides with commercial airliner at Miami airport

A cargo jet collided with a commercial airliner while taxiing on the runway at Miami International Airport Saturday night, according to reports.

A cargo jet collided with a commercial airliner while taxiing on the runway at Miami International Airport Saturday night, according to reports. The pilot of a Copa Airlines flight arriving from Panama City declared on flight radio “somebody just hit us”, moments after its wing hit the nose of a Bogota, Colombia, bound UPS Flight 358 at the intersection of two taxiways around 9:15 p.m.X/@N3lly_Nel “ UPS 358, did you hit that aircraft?

” the controller asked the pilot of the cargo plane, according to audio from FlightAware. A UPS plane and a Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami International Airport on Nov. 14, 2026.

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“There are no reported injuries and flights are being directed to other taxiways, so there is no impact to airport operations at this time,” Greg Chin, communications director at MIA, said in a statement to CBS News. Miami International Airport did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. It was not clear if the incident had anything to do with the residual effects of