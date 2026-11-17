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The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Municipal Building of the City of Upper Arlington at 3600 Tremont Road. The agenda includes a discussion of Issue 7’s impact on the district’s five-year financial forecast, possible operating scenarios and updated capital costs.

Board members are also scheduled to discuss next steps. Issue 7 would have combined an operating levy with a bond issue to support district staffing and facility projects, including work at Burbank Early Childhood School and Jones and Hastings middle schools. Over 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment. Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity.

Also read Sunshine returns to the Front Range on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s

A Virginia couple has been arrested after police say they hosted a large party involving hundreds of teenagers, underage drinking and fireworks. Whitehall Police are seeking help to find missing juvenile Bryce Collins, reported missing early Nov. 16 from the Valerie Lane area. Officers searched nearby without success. Call 614-237-6333 with tips.

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Nearly 200 Central Ohio youth star in “The Ebony Nutcracker,” a culturally reimagined holiday ballet with African American rhythms and dance, Dec. 10–13 at Lincoln Theatre, spotlighting arts education amid tight budgets.