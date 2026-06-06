Upper Allen Township commissioners respond to concerns over possible data center zoning

The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners released a statement Friday after a meeting regarding possible zoning for data centers was postponed in Monroe T

The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners released a statement Friday after a meeting regarding possible zoning for data centers was postponed in Monroe Township.

Currently, Monroe Township is anticipating a presentation for data center development along West Grantham Road, West Lisburn Road and Williams Grove Road, which is currently only zoned for residential development. On December 15, the township enacted an ordinance only permitting data centers in area zoned for industrial and highway commercial purposes.

It is important to note that, to date, Monroe Township has not proposed to amend its zoning map, nor has the developer submitted any formal request to amend the zoning map. Prior to amending a zoning ordinance, Pennsylvania law requires a municipality to issue public notices, hold a public hearing, and refer the proposed amendment to local and county planning commissions for additional public review.

The Upper Allen Commissioners said they plan to continuously monitor the situation, as multiple people have reportedly expressed concerns over four groundwater wells in the area. The Upper Allen Township Board of Commissioners understands the residents’ concerns and will continue to monitor whether formal proceedings for a zoning amendment commence in Monroe Township. Officials are investigating after a body was reportedly recovered from the Susquehanna River Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed they received a report of a bSouthwire, a wire and cable developer, will close its York facility on Feb. 19, 2027. The company announced the decision Tuesday, with leadership saying the moveEmergency crews were called to the scene of a reported drowning in Rapho Township Thursday.

Dispatch confirmed the incident was reported around 7:19 p.m. in theTwo charged in large-scale PA drug trafficking scheme: troopers Two men have been charged for their role in a large-scale drug trafficking scheme in Pennsylvania, officials announced Friday. State police said they seized the





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