Prime Video sci-fi comedy Upload, created by Greg Daniels, imagines digital afterlives and feels more relevant as technology advances in 2026.

Upload, a science fiction comedy on Prime Video, was ahead of its time when it premiered in 2020, and its central questions may matter even more two decades from now. The four-season series was created by Greg Daniels, the writer and creator known for Parks and Recreation and The Office. It is set in the year 2033, when humans can upload their consciousness into a computer program after they die, effectively earning immortality.

The pilot episode opens with Nathan Brown, played by Robbie Amell, a 27-year-old computer engineer who helped build this technology. He dies in a self-driving car crash, and his wealthy, possessive girlfriend, Ingrid, played by Allegra Edwards, uploads him into an afterlife called Lakeview. The show follows Nathan as he confronts the digital world he helped create.

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How the Upload Afterlife Works in Lakeview

In Lakeview, Nathan is assisted by Nora Antony, played by Andy Allo, a living customer care specialist responsible for making sure his needs are met. Nora becomes a kind presence for Nathan as he adjusts to his new existence. The series turns from comedy about daily life in a virtual afterlife into a mystery as Nathan explores Lakeview.

As Nathan explores the afterlife, he uncovers a mysterious plot connected to this technology and to his own role in it. The story uses that investigation to examine what a digital afterlife would mean for the people who remain in the living world. The mechanism of the show is simple: a tech company sells eternal existence, and the characters must decide what that promise costs.

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Why Upload Premise Feels More Realistic Today

Upload feels less fantastical in 2026 than it did when the series premiered in 2020. A tech afterlife that can upload a person's consciousness still seems unlikely, but the idea of withdrawing into an artificial world and leaving the physical one behind looks more plausible each year. The show's core question is therefore more pressing now than it was when the series began.

Dan Olson, the creator behind the Folding Ideas channel, criticized virtual worlds in his video The Future is a Dead Mall. Olson pointed out the absurdity of the premise by noting that you cannot shove food into a computer, and people need to eat to live. That argument shows why keeping someone alive inside a computer, even a highly advanced one, still seems far-fetched.

Still, a future in which people do the bare minimum to keep their bodies alive while living most of their days in a virtual world curated to their preferences is easier to imagine. Upload taps into that anxiety. Some people already appear to spend much of their time in digital environments, which gives the show's satire a sharper edge.

Why Upload Deserves More Praise Than It Received

Upload is one of Prime Video's most underrated sci-fi shows, and it has earned an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The series completes its story without losing its satirical edge, which many long-running shows fail to do. Its creator, Greg Daniels, is one of the most respected showrunners working today.

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Many viewers call The Good Place the ultimate philosophical comedy, but Upload gives that show a serious run for its money. The series balances humor and heavy ideas better than most, and Daniels' sharp writing gives its treatment of death and the afterlife a much-needed edge. The show is only 29 episodes long across four seasons, which makes it a worthwhile binge for viewers who want philosophical science fiction with a sense of humor.