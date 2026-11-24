Uphold sees massive XRP withdrawals totaling 270 million tokens while exchange inflows lag. XRP trades near $0.94 as holders move funds to self-custody.

The cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has witnessed a significant surge in activity as 270 million XRP tokens were withdrawn from the platform within a single 24-hour period. This substantial outflow underscores a broader market trend where exchange withdrawals are increasingly surpassing incoming deposits. The movement consisted of three distinct transfers, each valued at 90 million XRP, which were directed to specific external wallet addresses. These wallets were identified by partial strings including rP2Sxx…jzmV, rhDoUm…LVNk, and rKB4EP…YUs3. The scale of this movement suggests that large holders are actively redistributing assets away from centralized exchanges.

The timing of these withdrawals coincides with a phase of price consolidation for XRP, which has been trading below the $1.00 mark. This strategic relocation of assets raises questions about the intentions of major investors during this period of market uncertainty. The decision to move such a large volume of tokens off-platform indicates a prioritization of asset security and self-custody over immediate trading opportunities. This shift reflects a growing caution among institutional and high-net-worth participants regarding the current market environment.

Also read Bitcoin Hits Cycle Low Near $55,100 as ETF Outflows Surge Amid Risk-Off Sentiment

A deeper analysis of the transaction data reveals that a total of 78 transfers exceeded the 1 million XRP threshold, collectively moving 523 million XRP across the network. Among these tracked movements, 31 transactions totaling 75.8 million XRP were identified as internal transfers between wallets belonging to the same owners. When these internal movements are excluded, the data provides a clearer picture of assets moving to truly external wallets. This distinction indicates a net desire for self-custody rather than simple reorganization within the same entity.

The overall flow of XRP demonstrates that more tokens were removed from known exchange wallets than were added to them during this timeframe. Outflows reached a total of 456.2 million XRP, while inflows remained significantly lower at 181.7 million XRP. Uphold led all exchanges with a net outflow of 269.1 million XRP, standing in sharp contrast to Robinhood, which saw the largest net inflow of 13.5 million XRP. This divergence suggests that different platforms are serving different investor needs at this critical juncture.

Advertisement

Amidst these significant balance sheet changes, XRP was trading at $0.9376, representing a modest increase of 1.15% over the previous 24 hours. The asset experienced volatility within this window, dipping to a low of $0.9124 before rising to a high of $1.024. Despite this brief upward movement, XRP remains positioned below all major moving averages on the daily chart. This technical configuration indicates that the bearish trend established in November is still firmly in place, limiting short-term bullish momentum.

The Relative Strength Index, known as RSI, is currently hovering near oversold territory, which technical analysts often interpret as a signal that selling pressure may be beginning to fade. However, market observers caution that a sustained recovery has yet to materialize. The confirmation of a genuine market recovery would likely require witnessing stronger and more consistent buying volume in the foreseeable future. While the current price action suggests a potential stabilization, the technical landscape remains challenging for bullish scenarios to take hold.

While price action has been subdued, the underlying infrastructure of the XRP Ledger continues to process transactions at a notable pace. On November 22, the XRP Ledger recorded 2.8 million transactions, accompanied by the creation of 3,833 new wallets. Payment volume on the network reached 997.2 million XRP, while the number of active accounts sat at 41,800. These metrics indicate that the network remains active and functional, even as the performance of the XRP token itself leaves room for improvement.

The transaction fee on the network is still non-zero, although the overall transaction count has shown a recent decline. This disconnect between network usage and token price performance is a point of interest for investors. It suggests that while the utility of the ledger persists, market confidence in the token's value proposition has yet to fully recover from recent downward trends. The sustained activity on the network provides a fundamental base, but price action remains dependent on broader market sentiment.

Advertisement

Exchange inflows and outflows often reflect a mix of usual trading activities and strategic investment decisions, including investors moving funds into self-custody solutions. The fact that these tokens are staying off exchanges could potentially reduce the supply of XRP readily available for immediate sale, which might support price stability in the long term. However, it is not definitively clear whether this represents genuine accumulation or merely a shift in storage preferences.

The critical variable to monitor moving forward is whether these funds will remain in their new wallets or eventually move back to exchanges for liquidation. In the broader cryptocurrency landscape, other assets are also showing distinct trends, such as Monero growing due to privacy demand and Dogecoin attempting a price recovery. For XRP, the confirmation of a robust market recovery would depend on stronger buying pressure emerging in the near future. The current data points to a cautious market environment where large holders are prioritizing asset security over immediate trading activity.