Aimee Carrero, Rachel Matthews, Andrew Schulz & Saoirse Monica Jackson to reprise original Upgraded roles in new film sequel.

Steven Spielberg To Helm ‘Heart In Winter’ With Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy & Mark Rylance; Paul Thomas Anderson Scripting For FocusAdd us as a Google Preferred SourceThey join the previously announced returning star and producer Camila Mendes, Leslie Bibb, and Marisa Tomei.

The Gulfstream Pictures and Honor Role film is currently in production in Italy, with Becca Gleason directing. The original film follows aspiring art intern Ana , who is invited on a last-minute work trip to London by her brilliant but intimidating super boss Claire , meeting the handsome and wealthy William on the plane.

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Set in both London and New York City, the rom-com chronicles the trials and tribulations of balancing work, romance, and following your dreams. Producers include Gulfstream Pictures’ Mike Karz and Bill Bindley, Honor Role’s Mendes and Rachel Matthews, Luber Roklin Entertainment’s Lena Roklin, and Tempo Production’s Piers Tempest.with Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. Carrero is represented by 3 Arts Entertainment, Gersh, and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.

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