Upgrade Your Summer Outdoor Space with New Garden Furniture

With summer around the corner and the sun making more frequent appearances, now is the time to upgrade your garden furniture. Dunelm has some new options to ensure you have a comfortable and stylish outdoor space. Browse through our selection of options, including a Riviera-inspired parasol, a kitchen island, a convertible-height table, and more.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more With summer creeping slowly towards us and the sun making more frequent appearances, now is the time to upgrade garden furniture .

Luckily for shoppers, Dunelm has some new options that will ensure that you'll want to spend every second possible in the sun, whether you're lounging about in the grass, dining with friends and family, or simply enjoying a glass of wine alone. Fancy a parasol that you can take anywhere? If so, this Riviera-inspired one is perfect for seeking some shade in the garden, park or beach.

Or perhaps you're looking for something that will make summertime hosting and BBQ's easier than ever? With ample storage space and a 10-year rot guarantee, this kitchen island is sure to impress for the years to come. Those looking to get major bang for their buck will appreciate this convertible-height table, as it seamlessly transforms from a coffee table set to dining, making it perfect for use all summer long.

Dunelm outdoor highlights Florence Rope 6 Seater Garden Dining Set For those looking an ultra-chic garden dining set, this rope set is perfect. With seating for six, this elegant dining set has been crafted with a premium rope weave detailing, making it a stylish addition to any garden. And with plush cushions, it's the ideal mix between luxury style and comfort.

£599 Shop Riviera Blue Striped Beach Parasol with Fringe Want a portable parasol ideal for everything from lounging around the pool, a picnic at the park, or even the beach? If so, this is the one for you. With a chic blue striped design and fringe, this vintage-inspired parasol has a tilt-function to allow to change shade coverage - it even has a matching carry bag for convenient storing and transportation.

£49 Shop Maris 2 Seater Round Bistro Set with 2 Riven Chairs For those with smaller outdoor spaces, but want something a little nicer than a fold up chair, this bistro set is sure to impress. The table is a decent size, making it easier to add extra chairs when hosting, and the light teak scratch finish adds a natural vibe to any outdoor space.

£499 Shop RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share 2.7M Tilt and Crank Parasol with Wooden Effect Pole This parasol is the best way to add shade to your garden - whether you're sat around a table, or lounging on a sunbed. It has a crank for convenient opening and closing, and with a tilt-function, you can adjust coverage based on the sun, allowing you to move it with the sun.

£59 Shop 8 Piece Metal Garden Dining Set For those on a tighter budget, this eight-piece set is just what they need. At under £200, and coming with six chairs, a table and parasol, this ensures enjoying the summer outside with family is available to everyone. And with stackable, textilene chairs, they're sure to be comfy and cool in the summer sun.

£199 Shop 2.7M Parasol With Solar LED Lights With built-in solar lights, this parasol is perfect for those who like some ambient lighting in the evenings. In a neutral cream colour, it's also sure to be ideal for any kind of garden aesthetic, and with a tilt-function, it's super easy to move with the sun.

£89 Shop Terraza Outdoor Kitchen Island Set If you're no stranger to hosting in the summer, this garden kitchen island is sure to be a lifesaver. With a raised bar ideal for both serving and dining, this is super versatile. It offers two enclosed shelves and one open shelf, providing a lot of storage for all your outdoor dining essentials. The stainless steel worktop also provides a clean space to prepare food.

£799 Shop Maribelle Bistro Table with 2 Karin Armchairs For those looking for a bistro table with a little character, this one is perfect. With a classic mosaic motif with brown, green and cream tones, it will seamlessly blend into a lot of garden aesthetics, while the stackable chairs making it easy to store in the winter. £279 Shop Baltimore Round Firepit Table with 4 Montrose Chairs Fans of hosting are sure to love this table set this summer.

This multi-functional table serves as a classic dining table, and a fire pit for breezy summer evenings. And with a natural toned mosaic tabletop, it's sure to look great in every garden. £999 Shop Sorrento Rattan Effect Corner Dining Set with Rising Table Designed to seamlessly take you from lounging to dining, this dining set is ideal for those who like bang for their buck.

With a handwoven rattan-effect finish, this set looks effortlessly stylish, and with soft spun cushions, it's equally comfortably. The table can also transform from a coffee table to a dining table, making it suitable all-day long. £899 Sho





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Garden Furniture Summer Dunelm Parasol Kitchen Island Convertible-Height Table

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