Upgrade Your CarPlay Experience with Audiobook Apps

Discover the best audiobook apps for CarPlay users, including Apple Books, Spotify, and Audible, and learn how to upgrade your driving experience with features like narration by voice actors, previews, and purchases through iPhone, iPad, and Mac stores.

CarPlay users can upgrade their experience with audiobook apps, such as Apple Books , Spotify , and Audible , which offer a wide range of selection and features like narration by voice actors , previews, and purchases through iPhone, iPad, and Mac stores.

Apple Books has specific sections for books and audiobooks, and users can track their progress and set goals, while everything syncs within Apple devices. Spotify offers a broader approach to its audiobook market, with 15 hours of listening time per month for Premium subscribers, and a separate Audiobooks Access plan or Add-on for additional hours.

However, some users complain that some narrations are made by artificial intelligence, which can make it harder to concentrate due to mispronunciations and a monotonous voice. Audible, on the other hand, offers a vast library of over a million titles, including exclusive "Audible Original" content, and a 30-day free trial for users to try out the platform. It also features a great selection of audiobooks with Full Cast, making the experience more immersive





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