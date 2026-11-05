Upgrade Secures International Sales for High School Comedy I'm With Stupid

Upgrade handles global distribution for I'm With Starring, a new teen comedy starring Olivia Holt and Jack Quaid, set to produce in early 2027.

Upgrade has secured international sales rights for the high school comedy I'm With Stupid, marking a significant distribution milestone for the upcoming film. The studio is preparing to present the project to global buyers at the upcoming American Film Market, signaling strong industry confidence in the teen comedy genre. This move positions the film for a robust international rollout upon its release following principal photography scheduled for early 2027.

Screenplay and Core Creative Team

Cora Bora, Carolina Barlow, and Peter Kelly are credited with writing the screenplay for the film, bringing a fresh voice to the high school comedy space. Jonathan Kier and Matt Brodlie serve as executive producers for Upgrade, working alongside Christine D'Souza from After Hours to shepherd the project to production. The collaborative effort aims to balance sharp humor with emotional depth, a strategy that Upgrade believes will resonate with modern audiences.

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Plot Dynamics and Character Arcs

The narrative centers on Noah and Hadley, two high school seniors from vastly different social backgrounds who are forced to collaborate to avoid failing their final year. Olivia Holt portrays Hadley, a wealthy classmate who begins to envision a future that extends beyond the role of a trophy wife. Jack Quaid stars as Noah, a motivated but opinionated senior who must navigate academic hurdles alongside his unlikely partner. Their evolving partnership drives the story as they bridge their social differences to achieve their common goal of graduation.

Supporting Cast and Directorial Vision

Kate McKinnon joins the ensemble as Principal Dunlap, an unpopular administrator whose increasing vindictiveness adds conflict to the students' journey. Nnodim plays Ms. Reed, an unconventional English teacher who becomes a crucial ally to the students. Director Utt expressed enthusiasm about creating a film that combines humor with heart, citing his dream team of collaborators as a primary motivator. The director's vision focuses on finding genuine emotion within absurd situations, a tone that executive producers Kier and Brodlie praised during development.

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Production Timeline and Financing Structure

Principal photography is officially scheduled for February and March 2027, with Rich Delia overseeing the casting process to ensure the ensemble matches the script's dynamic requirements. The financing structure involves a coalition of studios and financial partners to support the production budget. Marc Danon and Kyle Fox from Fox Global Capital, along with April Shih from Diversity Hire, serve as additional executive producers. This robust financial backing underscores the industry's belief in the project's commercial viability.

Market Strategy and Domestic Representation

While Upgrade manages global rights, Mallory Schwartz and Jen Goyne Blake are producing the film under their own banner. UTA Film Finance Group and After Hours are co-representing the project for domestic sales, ensuring a comprehensive strategy for North American distribution. The producers and sales agents believe there is a substantial appetite for smart, unapologetically funny comedies that connect with a new generation. This market positioning aims to differentiate I'm With Stupid from generic teen fare by emphasizing character-driven humor and authentic emotional stakes.