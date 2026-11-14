Updated start times for college football games affected by FAA ground stop, broken down by conference

Although the FAA ground stop was resolved within hours, its ripple effects forced college football game time changes across the Big 12, SEC, and Big Ten.

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The pause has been lifted, but more than 12,000 flights have been canceled. While some teams were able to take off and land before the groundings, others weren't so lucky, and had their game times changed as a result. Please note that these are subject to change, but as of right now, these are the new official start times according to the respective conferences.

Also read Cowboys-49ers Start Time Could Be Impacted By FAA Nationwide Ground Stop

The Atlantic Coast Conference made it out of this debacle unscathed, avoiding having to reschedule or move any of its games. Robert Woodyard Jr. No. 0 and Nicholas Rodriguez No. 5 of the Missouri Tigers hit Isaiah Marshall No. 8 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter of a college football game on Sept. 11, 2026, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. THE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW!

Three different Big 12 matchups were moved around as a result of the ground stop, the most of any Power 4 conference at this time. Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch during the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game took place on Nov. 22, 2025. Only one game was disrupted in the Big Ten, a relatively surprising number given the conference's size in terms of numbers and geographical span.

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Trinidad Chambliss #6 of the Ole Miss Rebels looks to pass under pressure from the Texas Longhorns in the first quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. Here's where things get interesting, as the SEC had a pair of matchups moved around due to the FAA ground stop, with one causing plenty of controversy within the conference.

Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jahiem Johnson and Tulane Green Wave safety Jack Tchienchou react to a play against Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Yulman Stadium. EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP'S FAA TOUTS NEW AI-POWERED TOOL HELPING THOUSANDS OF PASSENGERS AVOID FLIGHT DELAYS