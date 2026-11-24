Trevor Rogers agreed to a contract with the Cubs after posting career bests in starts, innings, and strikeout-to-walk ratio with the Orioles in 2026.

The Cubs have added left-hander Trevor Rogers to their starting rotation, according to multiple reports including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Rogers agreed to a deal on Monday.

Trevor Rogers Joins Cubs Rotation

He is coming off a 2026 season in which he set career bests in starts (30), innings (169 2/3) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.03). He also tied his career high with 157 strikeouts. Rogers will join a rotation expected to include Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and Javier Assad. The addition gives Chicago another experienced lefty arm.

Also read Blue Jays Need To Steer Clear of Trevor Rogers for One Big Reason

Rogers had a stark turnaround in 2026. He carried a 6.84 ERA in June before quickly turning things around over the remainder of the year. The Orioles acquired Rogers from the Marlins during the 2024 season. He had an impressive 2025 campaign, finishing with a 1.81 ERA.

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In 2024, he was supposed to key a playoff push after arriving at the trade deadline but ended up in Triple-A a few weeks later and never threw a pitch in a big game for Baltimore. The Orioles gave up Kyle Stowers in that trade. Orioles baseball operations head Mike Elias was never serious about signing Rogers, according to the current article. Rogers spoke repeatedly through the season about how little effort the Orioles made to extend him.

Orioles Front Office Decisions

He was always going to hit free agency. Elias was silly not to trade him at the deadline but was fixated on landing a compensatory draft pick in 2027 for a player years away from contributing. Rogers was always going to get overpaid in this shallow market. When Tarik Skubal got $400 million, Rogers was going to do even better than many expected.

Elias was never going to pay him. Rogers started his career with the Marlins. In 2021, he finished as the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year after recording a 2.64 ERA and 157 strikeouts over 133 innings. The Orioles rotation now has questions.

Kyle Bradish is returning from Tommy John surgery. His control was a major issue in his first game back, which is normal. If he can regain command of his slider, he could be much better than a year ago. He is a mid-rotation innings eater, more in common with ex-Oriole Dean Kremer than anyone you want fronting a rotation.

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Kyle Bradish Future Uncertain

He cannot pitch off his fastball enough, and there is a feeling his predilection for giving up the longball will return in 2027. Bradish needs an elite catcher to work with him and keep him steady, but Elias does not believe in that. He profiles much more as a 4/5 than a 3/4. He is a prime candidate for regression, though he can throw multiple fastballs and get some swing and miss.

He is an overachiever with the right mentality but limited upside. The odds of the Orioles' top three starters staying fully healthy again next year is close to nil. One young pitcher could not throw a strike at all for most of his first stints in the majors but had a decent final start in garbage time. He is probably more of a pen arm when it is all said and done.

Another lefty has real upside but is very young and raw and was bled in as a relief arm. If the Orioles are down to options this bleak, they might as well go with the kid who could be something over Povich, who has barely been a placeholder in this player development apparatus. Jason La Canfora has covered the NFL and MLB for decades and currently covers the Ravens and Orioles for On SI.