Updated NBA Cup Standings and Projected Eight-Team Knockout Bracket After Week 3

A look at the latest NBA Cup standings and how the NBA Cup bracket would look if group stage ended Friday night.

Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and the Spurs routed the Warriors 123–85 at Frost Bank Center on Friday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Three weeks into the fourth edition of the NBA Cup, teams are starting to separate themselves from the pack—for better or worse.

, the Warriors fell behind the Spurs 18–0 a few minutes into the first quarter and limped to a 123–85 loss. The Grizzlies beatThe best game of the night was a back-and-forth affair between the Clippers and the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 40 points, but Brook Lopez was clutch down the stretch and Los Angeles finished off Oklahoma City for a 113–112 upset win. This is March?

Also read Jazz vs. Rockets Injury Report: Latest for Utah's Second NBA Cup Game

Nay, this is the Cup. With four NBA Cup nights remaining on the schedule, here’s how the eight-team knockout bracket would look if the group stage ended this evening:Over in the East, the Celtics remain the projected No. 1 seed. Boston didn’t play Friday night, but the Celtics are sitting pretty with a +53 point differential. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat are off to a slow start this season, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the NBA Cup standings.

Miami is a perfect 2–0 with matchups against the 76ers and Knicks to go. With an eight-point win over the Bucks, the Magic grab the No. 3 seed atop East Group A, and the Pistons sneak in as the wild card at 1–0. In the West, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs hold a comfortable lead for the No. 1 seed after beating the Warriors by 38 points on Friday.

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San Antonio’s point differential in the NBA Cup is tied with Boston for the league high at +53. The Wolves, Mavs and Nuggets round out the field. TOM DIERBERGER Tom Dierberger leads Sports Illustrated’s NBA coverage as the Deputy News Director. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at Fox Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports.

Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.