The NBA Cup knockout round picture is getting more clear, here’s how the bracket would look if the group stage ended Tuesday night.

Can I coin the final week of NBA Cup group play as moving week? I’ll take that liberty. Moving week began on Tuesday with a trio of games each with knockout round stakes.

The Pistons avoided their second NBA Cup loss to remain in the hunt. They took down the Magic, who were a perfect 3–0 in group play entering the night. Boston fought off a big comeback from the Wizards to stay perfect with a massive point differential to boot. In the Western Conference, we had one game between the Mavericks and the Nuggets who were both 2–0 in group play ahead of the evening.

Also read Here’s How the Rockets Avoid NBA Cup Elimination

The NBA Cup may just be Cooper Flagg’s thing as he dropped 24 points with 12 assists and six rebounds as Dallas took down Denver 120–101 to advance to 3–0 and take a firm grasp on the group. After Tuesday night’s games, we have just two more NBA Cup nights before we get the final eight-team knockout bracket.

There’s plenty of movement ahead, but here’s a look how the chase for the Cup stands if group play ended this evening:We have some tiebreaker minutiae to discuss. In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics are at the top while the Heat are first in their group, still 2–0. Orlando stayed atop its group with three wins already, ending the group stage 3–1. The wild card race is where it gets interesting.

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The Cavaliers currently get the last spot in the knockout round for the East since they own the tiebreaker over the Hawks in total points scored. Cleveland and Atlanta are both 2–1, as are Toronto and Detroit. The Pistons have the best point differential of all four teams, but since they lost to the Raptors in group play, Toronto leaps above them.

Then, Toronto’s point differential is lower than Cleveland and Atlanta , so those two leap the Raptors.tiebreakers within groups will be broken before the calculation of wild card tiebreakers. Confused? Don’t be. This will likely all work itself out over the final two nights of group play.

Detroit is sitting pretty with its point differential, but a Raptors loss would go a long way. The Pistons need to beat the Bucks in their final group game, which would then give them the tiebreaker over current group leader Orlando, who they beat on Tuesday night. If Toronto wins also, we’re going to point differential among the three where the Pistons currently have a +21 cushion.

The 76ers play the Heat on Wednesday which could shake up East: Group B and the wild card picture, too. Should the red-hot Sixers win, they’d need the Cavs to lose to the Knicks in their final group game as a path for Philly to win the group. The Western Conference picture is much more clear. The Mavericks, Timberwolves and Spurs all remain undefeated , so they get the automatic bids.

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Then, each group out West has one 2–1 team, which is the Thunder, Lakers and Nuggets. That goes to the point differential tiebreaker for the wild card spot and Oklahoma City is out ahead there with a +36 mark. The groups are still up in the air as the Wolves still need to play the Thunder and the Grizzlies. Wednesday’s game between Minnesota and Oklahoma City is huge because a Thunder win would throw off the group for the Wolves.

If the Trail Blazers can upset the Spurs at home, West: Group C gets interesting, too. A projected bracket for the 2026 NBA Cup, through games Nov. 24. | Sports IllustratedBlake Silverman is a writer at Sports Illustrated, primarily covering the NBA and WNBA. Before joining SI in November 2024 as a breaking/trending news writer, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation and A10Talk.

He’s an alum of both Michigan State and St. Bonaventure University, receiving a master’s degree from the Bonnies’ sports journalism program. Outside of work, he’s a husband, father, yogi and fairly mediocre tennis player who’s open to any tips on how to play defense in EA Sports College Football.