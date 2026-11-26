Updated NBA Cup Standings and Bracket Heading Into Final Night of Group Play
Just one night remains in 2026 NBA Cup group play. Heading into the 11-game Black Friday slate—the final night of the group stage—20 teams remain in the mix to
Heading into the 11-game Black Friday slate—the final night of the group stage—20 teams remain in the mix to advance to the eight-team knockout bracket.
Ten have been eliminated, and just three are undefeated through three or more Cup games. The Mavericks are the only team to clinch a spot in the eight-team bracket, On a busy Wednesday night in the Western Conference, the Trail Blazers handed the Spurs their first Cup loss with a 116–111 victory at Moda Center. The Spurs entered the night as the No. 2 seed in the West bracket but now fall to No. 3.
Additionally, Jaden McDaniels and the Timberwolves took down the Thunder 113–106 to stay atop West Group B and eliminate Oklahoma City from knockout round contention. Over in the East, the 76ers propelled themselves ahead of the Heat in East Group A with a 111–104 win at Xfinity Mobile Arena. .
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