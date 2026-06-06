Updated Look at Texas Basketball's Roster For Next Season

The Texas Longhorns will look much different during the second season under head coach Sean Miller.

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena.

| Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesAfter making it to the Sweet 16 last season as a No. 11 seed, Texas rebuilt its roster in a major way this offseason while also retaining some important names. In the process, the Longhornd have put themselves in position to be a preseason Top-10 team and a legitimate contender in the SEC next year.all but set headed into the summer, let's refresh and take a look at what the team has put together for the 2026-27 season.

Auburn Tigers guard Elyjah Freeman celebrates his block as Auburn Tigers take on Seattle Redhawks during the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Sunday, March 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Texas put together one of the best portal classes in the country this offseason while addressing multiple areas of needs.

In total, the Longhorns will welcome five new transfers and five incoming freshmen to the team next season. On the flip side, Texas will return only two players next season after losing a total of 11 players due to either eligibility, the transfer portal or the NBA Draft.

The departure of players like Mark, Pope and Swain means the Longhorns are losing three of their top four scorers from last season, but being able to retain Vokietaitis was huge for Texas. Other major programs across the country tried to get him to enter the portal, but he never did and ended up re-signing with the Longhorns.

There's no doubt Texas has some major talent on the roster next season but putting all of it together and finding success on the court is a whole different story. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball.

In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7





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