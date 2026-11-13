Updated Injury Report for Tennessee Football vs Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers are traveling to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Vols are coming off a huge win against Kentucky but once again we

Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby tackles Kentucky running back CJ Baxter during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

, Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectare traveling to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Vols are coming off a huge win against Kentucky but once again were hit with another injury when Tyree Weathersby went down. Tennessee is continuing to fill up the injury report with contributors and each game down the stretch will really test their depth.

Also read Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Faces Injury Uncertainty Ahead of Tennessee Game

Thursday night, left guard Nic Moore was added to the report and listed as out. Moore has started in that spot since Wendell Moe Jr., went down earlier in the season. The Vols will be looking to improve from their last road contest in which they lost to then unranked South Carolina. Nearing the end of the season each game matters and it can truly decide your fate.

Sitting with two losses already, Tennessee This of course is easier said than done as Texas A&M still has a roster full of talent. So much in fact they were expected by many to be in contention for aThings have certainly not shaped up to be that way, but they would love to play spoiler to the Vols postseason hopes. The good news is as the season has progressed Tennessee has started to play more complete football.

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The offense has begun to find their footing more and are really leaning on DeSean Bishop to do a lot of the work.might not have eye popping numbers but his stats do not tell the full story. This could be a game where we see everything come together and the Vols show how good they can truly be. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.