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Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is lifted by offensive lineman Carson Hinzman as they celebrate his touchdown against Illinois during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio.

Each year it seems the college football season goes by faster and faster, but here we are in the middle of November and many star athletes are making their cases to achieve the sport's most prestigious personal award, the Heisman trophy. , and there have been new players jumping into the race late in the year. Let's dive in and take a look at where things stand with two weeks to go in the regular season.

Also read Heisman Trophy Prediction Market Completely Flips on Kalshi: CJ Carr Done?

Over 60 residents of a South High Street homeless encampment must leave by Dec. 1 as 25 acres are sold for redevelopment. Residents fear trespass arrests as City Council weighs resources and shelter capacity. Chillicothe residents debate zoning for data centers, battery storage and crypto mining over water, energy and neighborhood impacts. A Pixelle mill data hall plan stays exempt amid NDA scrutiny.

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Rules due Dec. The spirit of giving is alive and well in Central Ohio! KEMBA is supporting the Toys for Tots drive with a generous $35,000 check presentation, helping spread hA person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree along Joyce Avenue just off Westerville Road on the northeast side of town. Police were not sure what led to the crash.

An investigation wasPolice issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Renee Mitchell, 62, who walked away from her Columbus West Side home Monday. She has memory issues and was last seen in purple fleece, blue sweatpants.