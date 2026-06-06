Update on Apple TV's Pluribus Season 2 Writing and Filming

EP Gordon Smith and Alison Tatlock offer an update on the writing and filming of Apple TV's Pluribus Season 2. The team is working hard to bring the new season to life, but is asking fans to be patient as they continue to develop the story. Gilligan is committed to crafting the show with care, and the team is excited to share the new season with fans once it is ready.

EP Gordon Smith offered an update on how the writing was going on Apple TV's Pluribus Season 2 and when filming is expected to start.

Smith says Pluribus Season 2 filming could begin by late 2026 or in early 2027 if writing stays on track. Alison Tatlock says Pluribus Season 2 is deep in development, with the team excited but keeping details secret. During a special event for the streaming series, Smith shared that the team is working hard to write the new season. He stated that they are about midway through Season 2, breaking it down and doing the best they can.

The team is hoping to get back to work shooting sometime hopefully by the end of this year or early next year. Tatlock also shared that the team is deep in development and excited about the new season, but cannot reveal too much information yet. The fans are being asked to be patient as the team works on bringing the new season to life.

Gilligan had previously shared that the show's writers were 'plugging away' on the new season, and that it takes a long time to come up with these episodes. Seehorn was also asked about the second season and reaffirmed that the writers' room is already back at work.

She made it clear that Gilligan wants to get things moving just as much as the fans do, but he wants to make sure the second season continues to build on what brought so many viewers to the streaming series. Seehorn shared that Gilligan wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can, so they will get back as fast as they can.

In related news, Bell Media's Justin Stockman and Carlyn Klebuc offered an update on Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams-starring Heated Rivalry Season 2, and according to Bloomberg's sources, Paramount would consider selling 'some children's TV network assets' to secure EU approval for its deal.





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Apple TV Pluribus Season 2 Writing Filming Gordon Smith Alison Tatlock Gilligan Seehorn Heated Rivalry Paramount

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