A 17-year-old Delaware teen who may have been walking to a friend’s house was killed after being hit by a train Wednesday afternoon, police say.Officers respond

UPDATE: Delaware teen who may have been walking to a friend’s house killed by train The victim was initially believed to be an adult man and had no identification.

Early Thursday, family members reported that a juvenile had left home earlier in the day and had not returned as expected. Police say clothing and personal belongings found at the scene matched the family’s description. The Delaware County Coroner’s Office, with help from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, identified the teen as Michael V. Townsend. Investigators believe Townsend may have been traveling to a friend’s home and used the tracks as a more direct route.

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An elderly man has been arrested after reports of the suspect attempting to entice children to his minivan with candy during Lancaster’s Trick or TreatA 17-year-old Delaware teen who may have been walking to a friend’s house was killed after being hit by a train Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers respond