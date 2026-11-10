Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies 2026-2027: Ray Gunn, Spaceballs and Not Alone

A ranked guide to upcoming sci-fi movies, from Ray Gunn in December 2026 to Spaceballs and Not Alone in April 2027, with release dates and cast details.

The final weeks of 2026 are set to close a strong year for science fiction cinema, which has already delivered major box office hits and acclaimed indie films. A ranked guide to upcoming sci-fi movies highlights Ray Gunn, Spaceballs: The New One and Not Alone, three films releasing between December 2026 and April 2027.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three arrives just in time for the holidays, while Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday brings the entire MCU together, possibly for one last time. The genre streak will continue into 2027, when centenarian Mel Brooks returns with a Spaceballs sequel after four decades.

Also read Ink Movie Hits Select Theaters December 11, 2026, Then Netflix January 8, 2027

Ray Gunn Ranks Eighth in Upcoming Sci-Fi Movies

Ray Gunn, placed eighth in the countdown, is an animated sci-fi mystery directed by Brad Bird and written by Bird and Matthew Robbins. The film opens in theaters on December 4, 2026, and will make its streaming debut on Netflix on December 18, 2026.

The story is set in the gigantic city of Metropia, a retro-futuristic universe where humans and various interplanetary species coexist. Human private detective Ray Gunn takes up a murder case involving famous multimedia star Venus Nova, whose stardom is threatened by a scandal.

Advertisement

Sam Rockwell voices Ray and Scarlett Johansson voices Venus. Tom Waits, Matt Berry, Bobby Cannavale, Michelle Rodriguez, Alan Tudyk, and Patton Oswalt also voice notable characters in the film.

Ray Gunn premiered at the 2026 BFI London Film Festival, where it received strong praise for its animation, action scenes, and voice acting, particularly from Rockwell, Johansson, and Waits. Its trailer shows a high-octane film passionately inspired by Hollywood noir classics, joining Brad Bird's acclaimed animated works The Incredibles and Ratatouille.

Spaceballs: The New One Revives Mel Brooks Parody

Spaceballs: The New One, ranked seventh, is scheduled for April 23, 2027, and returns Mel Brooks's satirical space opera series after four decades. The sequel picks up forty years after the events of the original 1987 film.

Villain Dark Helmet has returned, while Lone Starr is in hiding and Queen Vespa attends to her royal duties. Prince Starburst, Vespa's son, and Destiny, a royal advisor, are tasked with finding Lone Starr and other allies to defeat the new threat.

Mel Brooks, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, George Wyner, and Daphne Zuniga reprise their roles from the previous film. Lewis Pullman, Keke Palmer, Josh Gad, and Anthony Carrigan join as new characters.

Advertisement

Director Josh Greenbaum, known for films like Strays and The Dink, leads the production. The screenplay is written by Josh Gad, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Much like the 1987 original, the sequel will mainly spoof the Star Wars franchise, while also satirizing nostalgia-obsessed culture, massive cinematic universes, and the rising trend of reboot films.

Not Alone Adds Romantic Comedy to Illumination Slate

Not Alone, ranked sixth, is an animated sci-fi rom-com from Illumination scheduled for April 16, 2027. The film centers on two scientists and clueless romantics, Joe and Fran, who are devising the world's first plant-fueled rocket.

Directed by Eric Guillon, Claire Dodgson, and Jonathan del Val, the film follows Joe after he finds himself harboring three alien fugitives stranded on Earth. He must figure out a way to send them home while winning Fran's love before it is too late.

Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez voice Joe and Fran, respectively. Brett Goldstein, Rob Brydon, Jamie Demetriou, and Diane Morgan voice other key characters.

Not Alone marks Illumination's first original feature since 2023's Migration, its first romantic comedy, and its first feature film of 2027. The film keeps the studio's signature visual style but shifts away from its traditional storytelling, which is generally targeted towards a younger audience.