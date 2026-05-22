Upcoming Pixel Devices Set to Receive Android 17 Update, with Gemini Intelligence and Hardware Requirements Revealed

The passage discusses the upcoming Android 17 update for Pixel devices, its release in the second quarter of 2026, and the hardware requirements for running the Gemini Intelligence platform.

A week before the 2026 Google I/O developer conference, it was announced that Pixel devices will be the first to receive the Android 17 update when it is released this summer.

Beta releases of Android 17 are already available to developers and experimental Android users, providing them the opportunity to try out the latest mobile operating system. Several Pixel phone generations will be eligible for the Android 17 update, starting from the 2021 Pixel 6 models and extending through to the February 2026 released models.

Meanwhile, Google's official timeline indicates that Android 17 will be released in the second quarter of 2026, most likely by the end of June





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Google Android Pixel Devices Gemini Intelligence Android 17 Hardware Requirements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Your Daily Horoscope by Madame Clairevoyant: May 20, 2026The start of Gemini season means everyone gets to have a bit more fun.

Read more »

Canva and Adobe are coming to Gemini, and they want to make everything chattyAdobe and Canva are coming to Google Gemini, turning the assistant into a starting point for design work while raising bigger questions about who controls the creative workflow.

Read more »

Android Auto's big 2026 makeover is Gemini at its most practicalAndroid Auto's big 2026 makeover is full of small but helpful upgrades.

Read more »

Google announces Wear OS 7The OS update integrates Gemini Intelligence and adds a new widget system.

Read more »