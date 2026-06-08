Upcoming 'Legend of Zelda' Film and Artbook: What Fans Can Expect

Sony's live-action Legend of Zelda film is set for release in 2027, following the wrap of production. Before the film, Nintendo will release an artbook titled 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Secrets of the Zonai', offering exclusive insights into the game's development and the ancient Zonai civilization. Additionally, fans can explore their universe preferences with Collider's iconic universe quiz.

Video game adaptations have seen mixed results over the years, but recent efforts have shown greater dedication to the source material, resulting in more faithful remakes.

Standouts include the live-action Fallout series on Prime Video, which has been renewed for a third season, and HBO's The Last of Us, lauded for its faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed games. Looking ahead, one of the most anticipated projects is Sony's live-action Legend of Zelda film, set to release in theaters on April 30, 2027. Production has already wrapped, ensuring ample time for post-production.

Before the film's debut, Nintendo is releasing 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Secrets of the Zonai', a 400+ page hardcover artbook on October 20. The book offers never-before-seen looks at the game, including insights into the ancient Zonai civilization. It features artwork, behind-the-scenes content, and interviews with key developers.

Meanwhile, fans can also explore their universe preferences with Collider's 'Which Iconic Universe Do You Belong in the Most?

' quiz, choosing between Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Star Trek based on their values and instincts





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