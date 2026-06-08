Upcoming Hong Kong Action Epics The Furious and Yuen Woo-ping's New Film Set to Thrill Audiences

The article covers two major upcoming Hong Kong action films: The Furious, starring Joe Taslim and boasting a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and a new epic directed by Yuen Woo-ping featuring Wu Jing, Nicholas Tse, and Jet Li. It highlights the significance of these releases for action cinema fans.

Action film enthusiasts have much to look forward to with the upcoming release of The Furious , a martial arts thriller set to hit theaters on June 12.

The film has already generated buzz for earning a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars Joe Taslim, known for his role in The Raid, and will be distributed domestically by Lionsgate following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025.

However, The Furious is not the only highly anticipated Hong Kong action movie scheduled for release this month. Well Go USA Entertainment recently released an impressive trailer for a new action epic directed by the legendary Yuen Woo-ping, whose choreography credits include iconic films like The Matrix, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

This period epic follows a bounty hunter and his nephew as they flee after making powerful enemies, eventually teaming up with skilled martial artists to confront their foes. The film features Wu Jing, a top star from the blockbuster Wandering Earth series and The Battle at Lake Changjin, alongside Nicholas Tse, known for his work with Jackie Chan in New Police Story.

Adding to the excitement, the antagonist is portrayed by the great Jet Li, a significant draw given his semi-retired status. These releases underscore a resurgence of high-caliber Hong Kong action cinema, blending traditional martial arts with modern filmmaking techniques and star power. The involvement of directors like Yuen Woo-ping and actors such as Jet Li and Wu Jing ensures that these films will appeal to both longtime fans of the genre and new audiences seeking thrilling, well-crafted action sequences.

With multiple major releases lined up, the genre is experiencing a notable moment in the spotlight, driven by a combination of nostalgia, artistic excellence, and commercial viability





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