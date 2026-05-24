Upcoming Film Releases on Peacock, Netflix, and Other Streaming Platforms for Week of May 25 to 31, 2026

This news text provides details about the upcoming film releases for the upcoming week of May 25 to 31, 2026. It includes movies on Peacock, Netflix, and other streaming platforms. Some highlights include the horror film Blowie, the futuristic sci-fi film Happy Landing, the dystopian war drama Lucky Strike, and a superhero series on Amazon Prime Video. It also mentions the upcoming season of FBI drama on HBO Max and the second season of Hulu's comedy series.

The film follows Maya, played by Madelaine Petsch, and Ryan Gutierrez on their road trip through Venus, Oregon, where they accidentally end up in an isolated Airbnb and become victims of masked killers.

A week later, Peacock releases a season 10 reunion part of Summer House featuring the fallout of Amanda Batula and West Wilson's confirmed romance. Southern Hospitality Season 4 finale arrives a day later.

Meanwhile, the sci-fi film Happy Landing is released on Netflix, directed by Han Yan starring Dylan Wang. The trailer for Blowie, a horror film starring real porn stars, has been released. A dystopian sci-fi movie with Hugh Jackman titled Safehold is leaving HBO Max shortly. The latest war drama Lucky Strike is available on trailer, and Amzons Prime Video releases a superhero series. More releases for May 25 to 31, 2026, are upcoming





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Movie Releases Film Trailers Streaming Platforms Peacock Releases Horror Film Happy Landing CRPG Series CRPG Series Plot Movie Plot TV Series Plot

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