Upcoming Fantasy Shows Ranked: HBO's Harry Potter, Magic: The Gathering and Fourth Wing

Upcoming fantasy shows ranked by hype, led by HBO's Harry Potter series, with Netflix's Magic: The Gathering and Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing also on the list.

Fantasy has long been one of the most prolific and beloved genres on television, and recent hits such as Arcane and House of the Dragon have kept that momentum strong. Ranked by how much anticipation they deserve, the most exciting upcoming fantasy shows include HBO's ' Harry Potter' series, Netflix's ' Magic: The Gathering' adaptation, and the ' Fourth Wing' project based on Rebecca Yarros' novel. For this list, only shows that have been officially confirmed and green-lit, meaning they have an official IMDb page, were counted.

The list ranges from charming low fantasy series expected to become major pop-culture sensations to high fantasy stories built on legendary books. Each entry is a title that fans of fantasy storytelling should place at the very top of their watchlists, even as release timing for several of them remains open.

Also read Phelps Twins Support New Harry Potter Actors Ahead of HBO Premiere

HBO's Harry Potter Series Leads the Fantasy Lineup

HBO's 'Harry Potter' series is scheduled to release on December 25th, 2026, and is ranked first on this list. The show is reportedly set to dedicate one season to each book in the series, following the original novels closely in its structure.

The original novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in 1997 in the United States under the title Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. It changed the career of J. K. Rowling and had a lasting effect on the entire fantasy genre, and it remains one of the best-selling works of fiction in history.

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The film series concluded fifteen years before the HBO adaptation arrives, and it further cemented the franchise as one of the most culturally relevant stories of modern times. The HBO project is therefore arriving after a long gap, with a new format designed to cover the full book series.

Criticism and Fan Hype Shape the Harry Potter Reception

Rowling's views on and actions toward the trans community have drawn sustained criticism, and that criticism remains part of any discussion of the franchise. The show has also faced other controversies ahead of its premiere, according to the source material.

Despite those concerns, fan enthusiasm for the series is described as extremely high. Supporters point to the strength of the source material as a reason to expect a major success, while critics argue that the controversies could affect how audiences respond to the show.

The central question is whether the series will remain popular enough to reach the final book, 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'. For now, fantasy viewers have strong reasons to look forward to the first season, which is due at the end of 2026.

Magic: The Gathering Netflix Series Faces a Long Development Path

Netflix has confirmed that production on the 'Magic: The Gathering' series is set to move forward, with showrunner Terry Matalas of 12 Monkeys and VisionQuest fame leading the project. The series has no release date yet, listed as TBD.

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The franchise began in 1993, when businessman Peter Adkison asked mathematician Richard Garfield to create a portable, fast-playing card game that could be easily brought to game conventions and was relatively cheap to produce. Garfield's result, Magic: The Gathering, let players take the role of powerful wizards trying to reduce their opponents' life totals to zero.

Ideas for a television version had circulated in Hollywood since the early 2000s, and an animated series was first reported to be in production in 2019. The project later stalled in development hell before Netflix announced in late 2024 that work would restart. Netflix's recent success with the animated game adaptation Arcane gives fans reason to expect strong production quality.

Fourth Wing Adds Romantasy Appeal to the Lineup

Fourth Wing is the first volume of Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series and is ranked among the best new adult romantasy books of the last decade. Its release date is listed as TBD, placing it among the upcoming titles with the least confirmed timing on this list.

The story follows Violet, a physically fragile young scribe who is forced by her cold military general mother to enter a deadly dragon-riding war college. There she must endure ruthless classmates, bond with powerful dragons, and uncover the kingdom's dark secrets while falling for a dangerous rival.

Readers who do not typically enjoy romantasy may not be won over by Fourth Wing, but fans of the subgenre, or those who do not mind it, are likely to find high-octane action and engrossing character development. That mix of romance and dragon-based conflict is the main reason the series holds a place on this ranking.